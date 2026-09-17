Home / Crypto News / CFTC Clears Way for Crypto Developers to Build Trading Tools Without Broker Registration

CFTC Clears Way for Crypto Developers to Build Trading Tools Without Broker Registration

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • The CFTC issued a no-action position, clearing the path for crypto developers to build with necessarily registering as brokers.
  • This relates to these developers involvement in covered activities.
  • This follows the SEC's release of the innovation exemption order for tokenized stocks earlier today.
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The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has issued a no-action position regarding Passive Software Providers (PSPs) that build trading tools for derivative products. The regulator confirmed it won’t pursue enforcement actions against such crypto developers under certain conditions, even if they don’t register as brokers.

CFTC Issues No-Action Position To Crypto Developers

In a press release, the Commission’s Market Participants Division today announced it has issued a no-action position benefiting providers of passive software. The Division notably issued the letter in response to a PSP that enables trading in Commission-regulated derivative products.

The CFTC Division confirmed that it will recommend an enforcement action against such developers for their failure to register with the Commission as an introducing broker, subject to certain conditions and until the effective date of a Commission rulemaking or guidance addressing the application of the introducing broker. This relates to their engagement in covered activities.

The release of the no-action position comes just hours after the SEC released the innovation exemption order for tokenized stocks. The order grants a five-year exemptive relief to venues that offer these tokenized products subject to certain conditions.

SEC and CFTC Chairs Paul Atkins and Mike Selig have signaled they will continue to provide clarity for the crypto industry despite the setback with the CLARITY Act. The Senate failed to invoke cloture on the crypto bill earlier this week, and it remains unclear whether the crypto industry will have a comprehensive market framework.

Conditions For These Crypto Developers

The CFTC outlined ten conditions under which these crypto developers may not need to register as introducing brokers. First, these developers, which are engaged in covered activities, are not subject to statutory disqualification.

Another notable condition is that users of the PSP’s trading tools are direct members or customers of the Commission-regulated derivative exchange and can continue to access the respective Registrant independently of the PSP. The PSP must also not engage in advertising or promotions that, if the PSP were registered as an introducing broker, would require pre-approval by NFA.

The PSP would also have to file a notice with the CFTC Division agreeing to satisfy these conditions and consenting to the Commission’s jurisdiction to investigate and take enforcement action against the PSP for any violation in connection with the covered activities that the PSP engages in.

For more on trading, check out Best Regulated Crypto Exchanges in the USA

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.