Home / Crypto News / CFTC Files Proposed Crypto Rules With White House as CLARITY Act Stalls

CFTC Files Proposed Crypto Rules With White House as CLARITY Act Stalls

Boluwatife Adeyemi
Updated
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • The CFTC sent its proposed crypto rules on transactions and a market framework to the White House.
  • This follows the failed CLARITY Act vote.
  • The CFTC also issued a no-action position for crypto developers yesterday.
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The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is forging ahead to provide regulatory clarity for the crypto industry, even as the CLARITY Act stalls. The regulator sent its proposed crypto rules to the White House, with the move coming just as it issued a no-action position to crypto developers.

CFTC Sends Proposed Crypto Rules To White House

The Commission has sent its proposed crypto rulemaking, “Regulation Crypto Asset Transactions and Regulation Crypto Asset Markets “, to the White House. The Office of Management and Budget received the proposed crypto rules, which border on crypto transactions and provide a market framework for the industry within the regulator’s jurisdiction.

This move follows the failed CLARITY Act vote earlier this week. Notably, CFTC Chair Mike Selig signaled plans to forge ahead with the agency’s crypto agenda regardless of whether the crypto bill advances.

Yesterday, the Commission issued a no-action position to crypto developers that facilitate trades in derivative products, stating it would not recommend enforcement action against such developers if they do not register as introducing brokers subject to certain conditions.

Meanwhile, the SEC has also taken similar steps as the CFTC in forging ahead with plans to provide regulatory clarity for the crypto industry. The SEC issued a 5-year innovation exemption to facilitate trading of tokenized stocks. The Commission had reportedly held off on issuing the order to avoid a clash with the CLARITY Act provision but has now released it following the failed vote.

Bitcoin Bounces Above $80,000

The Bitcoin price has reclaimed the psychological $80,000 level amid these regulatory moves from the CFTC and SEC. The leading crypto is currently trading at around $80,600, up over 5% today, according to TradingView data.

Source: TradingView

Bitcoin’s break above this psychological level comes despite the BOJ rate hike earlier today. The Fed also hiked rates for the first time since 2023 earlier this week amid concerns over rising inflation due to Middle East uncertainty.

For more on crypto regulation, check out Best Regulated Crypto Exchanges in the USA

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.