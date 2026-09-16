Home / Crypto News / BREAKING: Kraken Parent Payward Confirms Bringing Hyperliquid Perps to US, HYPE Price Surges

BREAKING: Kraken Parent Payward Confirms Bringing Hyperliquid Perps to US, HYPE Price Surges

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Kraken Parent Payward Confirms Bringing Hyperliquid Perps to US, HYPE Price Surges

Highlights

  • Kraken parent firm Payward plans to launch on-chain perpetual futures markets on Hyperliquid for US clients.
  • The firm's CFTC-regulated exchange Bitnomial and NinjaTrader Clearing would play key role in the plan.
  • HYPE price jumped more than 4% and futures open interest on Binance jumped 7%.
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Payward, the parent company of crypto exchange Kraken, on Wednesday confirmed it intends to deploy onchain perpetual futures markets for US clients, starting with Hyperliquid HIP-3 markets. As a result, HYPE price jumped more than 3% within hours.

Kraken Parent Announces Hyperliquid Perpetual Futures Launch

In an official announcement on September 16, Kraken’s parent firm revealed deployment of onchain perpetual futures markets for U.S. clients, starting with Hyperliquid HIP-3 builder-deployed permissioned markets.

Bitnomial, Payward’s CFTC-regulated exchange and clearinghouse, would create, own, and administer the markets and settle the contracts. Payward’s NinjaTrader Clearing would carry client accounts. Only allowlisted accounts onboarded through Payward’s registered broker could trade on the markets.

“Payward intends to be the first, holding the keys and carrying the regulatory obligations. Our open rails serve clients in more than 190 countries and territories and enable the next protocol, region and product,” said Arjun Sethi, Co-CEO of Payward.

“We already list our own US perpetuals and intend to deploy on Hyperliquid as well, putting clients first, not ourselves,” he added.

As CoinGape reported earlier, Payward and Hyperliquid Labs were in advanced talks to bring selected crypto perpetual futures to US traders. Kraken parent outlined the basic structure of the potential partnership to the CFTC. Regulatory review remains a central requirement for any planned launch.

Moreover, President Donald Trump earlier commented that regulators were working to bring Hyperliquid onshore. It helped drive HYPE price to record highs near $89 in early September.

HYPE Price Jumps Sharply

HYPE jumped after Kraken parent Payward’s announcement about Hyperliquid, expanding the rebound from a 24-hour low to more than 4% in the past 24 hours. The intraday low and high are $75.27 and $79.72, respectively.

Furthermore, trading volume has increased by almost 30% over the last 24 hours, indicating a rise in interest among traders. Notably, Hyperliquid Policy Center filed an amicus brief supporting the CFTC in its decision to allow perpetuals futures in a federal lawsuit brought by CME Group.

CoinGlass data showed massive buying in the derivatives market in the last few hours. At the time of writing, the total HYPE futures open interest jumped almost 2.50% to $2.92 billion in the last 4 hours.

The 24-hour HYPE futures OI on Binance climbed 7% and more than 1% on OKX and Bybit. This signals bullish sentiment among derivatives traders. Analysts believe HYPE price can hit $100 in the coming days.

To see how these decentralized venues compare, advanced traders can consult a comprehensive analysis of the top perpetual futures trading platform options available globally.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.