Home / Crypto News / Hyperliquid Policy Center Files Amicus Brief Urging Dismissal of CME’s Suit Against CFTC

Hyperliquid Policy Center Files Amicus Brief Urging Dismissal of CME’s Suit Against CFTC

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • HPC has filed an amicus brief urging the court to dismiss the CME's lawsuit against the CFTC.
  • The advocacy group cited two defects in the CME's lawsuit.
  • This comes as Hyperliquid eyes a U.S. entry.
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The Hyperliquid Policy Center (HPC), which has ties to the Hyperliquid Foundation, has filed an amicus brief urging the court to dismiss the CME’s lawsuit against the CFTC. HPC cited two defects in the CME’s lawsuit and alleged that the exchange is simply trying to block innovation in the futures market.

Hyperliquid Advocacy Group Files Brief Against CME

HPC announced in an X post that it had filed an amicus brief urging the court to dismiss CME’s lawsuit against the CFTC, which challenges the approval of the first perpetual futures contract for a U.S.-regulated exchange. CME sued the regulator in June after it approved perpetual futures on Kalshi.

The Hyperliquid group’s brief notably follows the CFTC’s filing last week, in which it also urged the court to dismiss the CME lawsuit. The regulator had argued that there was no plausible competitive injury to the CME, contrary to its claims.

Similarly, the HPC argues in its amicus brief that the CME has no injury that gives it legal standing, citing this as one of the suit’s defects. The advocacy group noted that the derivatives exchange relies on the doctrine of competitor standing to supply an injury, but that the doctrine applies only when government action intensifies competition in a fixed market and injury to the plaintiff follows as a matter of economic logic.

“The CFTC order it challenges does nothing of the kind,” the Hyperliquid advocacy group asserted. On the second defect, the HPC said that the “CME is an unsuitable challenger because its interests fall outside the zone of interests of the CEA provisions it invokes.”

CME Accused Of Attempting To Block Innovation

The HPC claimed that the CME’s lawsuit is an attempt to halt innovation in the U.S. futures markets. The group noted that the CFTC’s approval of the first-ever U.S. perpetual futures contract on a U.S.-regulated exchange confirmed that every U.S. derivatives exchange, including the CME, can list the same type of contract.

“At least for now, CME has decided not to. But instead of leaving other futures exchanges to make their own commercial decisions, CME has asked a court to take the decision out of their hands. We filed this brief because CME’s anticompetitive effort must fail,” the Hyperliquid advocacy group said.

CME argues that these perpetual contracts are swaps, not futures. As such, the exchange believes the regulator went about the approval the wrong way because it didn’t follow the formal rulemaking process.

Meanwhile, the HPC’s amicus brief comes as Hyperliquid, an offshore perpetual decentralized exchange, eyes entry into the U.S. As CoinGape reported, Hyperliquid and Kraken’s parent company Payward are in advanced talks to bring selected crypto perpetual futures to U.S. traders.

For more on futures trading, check out Best Crypto Derivative Futures Trading Platforms

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.