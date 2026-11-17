Coinbase has introduced a new ChatGPT trading plugin, allowing eligible U.S. customers to buy and sell stocks, cryptocurrencies and derivatives. The integration brings portfolio management and trade execution into AI conversations, while requiring users to approve every transaction individually.

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Coinbase Brings Trade Execution Into ChatGPT Conversations

Coinbase announced the product on November 17 through its official X account, introducing another way for customers to access its trading services. Integration connects existing Coinbase accounts to ChatGPT, enabling users to view their holdings and initiate transactions in conversation.

Customers need to link their Coinbase accounts and choose the portfolios that the plugin should use when trading. ChatGPT now shows interactive order cards showing transaction information, allowing users to think about and approve each one.

Individual confirmation applies to new orders, changes, cancellations and conversions between U.S. dollars and USDC. Customers who are just checking portfolio information, and not starting a trade, may get read-only access without requiring trade approval.

According to Coinbase’s developer documentation, transactions run through its Advanced Trade platform. Users still pay the same fees and meet the same eligibility requirements as they would on regular Coinbase. The integration works on ChatGPT Web, mobile, and desktop, but users must have a Coinbase account and belong to a workspace to access it.

Coinbase’s corporate activity has attracted attention over planned executive share sales. As previously reported, Coinbase executives filed plans to sell up to 13.6 million COIN shares worth $2.2 billion.

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Supported Assets Include Stocks, Crypto and Futures

The integration covers spot cryptocurrencies, eligible U.S. equities and dated futures, according to Coinbase’s documentation. However, customers seeking access to Global Derivatives must use a separate connection because the official ChatGPT plugin does not support that service.

There are two types of orders customers can place: market orders and limit orders.There are two types of orders customers can place: market and limit orders. Market orders seek execution at available prices, while limit orders specify the maximum buying price or minimum selling price.

Regular trading-hours orders are allowed on the stock market, but extended-hours orders must be whole-share limit orders. Eligible stock trading services are made available to customers after they finish the onboarding process while working with Coinbase Capital Markets.

Apex Clearing handles securities execution, clearing and custody, while Coinbase maintains its separate digital-asset operations.

Coinbase Retains Approval Requirements for AI Trading

Account balances remain separated across Coinbase’s financial services, with Coinbase Inc. managing U.S. spot cryptocurrency holdings. Coinbase Financial Markets maintains a balance of derivatives and requires account approval and suitability testing of customers.

Coinbase’s institutional services have featured in other cryptocurrency treasury arrangements. As earlier reported by CoinGape, H100 Group tapped Coinbase Prime and Deribit for its $226 million Bitcoin treasury management.

However, the company’s documentation only allows futures trading in U.S. markets to be integrated through default portfolios. Agent-specific portfolios do not yet have the same futures functionality, and only support spot cryptocurrency transactions.

Coinbase has warned that AI systems can misunderstand instructions or generate incorrect information during trading interactions. Customers must examine transaction details and authorize each order before execution, while retaining responsibility for their trading decisions.