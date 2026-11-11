SEC Backs CFTC As Coinbase, Kalshi Face Legal Fight Over US Stock Perpetuals

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has jumped into a legal battle over perpetual derivatives linked to individual U.S. stocks. It submitted a court brief in support of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which is suing the Capital Markets Alliance (CMA). The intervention emphasizes the increasing division among the regulators as to who should be responsible for regulating these products.

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SEC Rejects Claims Of CFTC Acting Without Oversight

The SEC challenged the CMA’s argument that the CFTC overstepped its authority when approving equity perpetuals. The industry group had sued last week to overturn the regulator’s rulings. It claimed that it had been harmed by a failure to comply with the Administrative Procedure Act, which establishes standards for federal agencies to follow when it comes to proposing new regulations.

The CMA contended that the SEC’s definition of the derivatives encompassed these. It also challenged the ‘why’ of the approval and requested that the court “vacate the approvals.”

The SEC noted, however, that the CFTC’s changes to its regulations are still pending. It also underscored the regular collaboration between the agencies in the regulation of the financial markets.

“The SEC’s amicus brief addresses why that depiction—of a CFTC gone rogue, and an SEC gone missing—is mistaken,” the agency said.

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Crypto Firms Challenge CMA Lawsuit As Regulatory Debate Intensifies

The CFTC also has the backing of several major trading and crypto companies, who launched a joint court filing in support of the CFTC. They encompass Coinbase, Payward, which is the parent company of Kraken, Kalshi, DRW Holdings, Paradigm and Jump Trading.

The platforms Coinbase, Kalshi and Payward have each been granted permission to launch perpetual contracts tied to U.S. stocks. They were determined to be approved on Nov. 2.

But opposition to the products is still very high. Briefs have been filed in support of the CMA’s position by Better Markets and former SEC Commissioner Allison Herren Lee.

Better Markets asserted that, due to structure and potential risks, these contracts should be subject to securities laws.

“Although labeled by the CFTC and these trading platforms as ‘perpetual futures,’ these products are in fact securities swaps that are supposed to be regulated by the SEC with strong investor protections,” Better Markets said.

The group also noted that such instruments might leave retail traders vulnerable to significant losses, since it is linked to risks stemming from the financial crisis in 2008.