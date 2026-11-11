Home / Crypto News / Regulation News / SEC Backs CFTC As Coinbase, Kalshi Face Legal Fight Over US Stock Perpetuals

SEC Backs CFTC As Coinbase, Kalshi Face Legal Fight Over US Stock Perpetuals

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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Highlights

  • SEC filed a court brief supporting the CFTC in its legal battle over U.S. stock perpetuals.
  • Coinbase, Kalshi and Payward's equity perpetual applications were deemed approved on November 2.
  • CMA argues stock perpetuals fall under SEC jurisdiction, while Better Markets warns of retail investor risks.
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The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has jumped into a legal battle over perpetual derivatives linked to individual U.S. stocks. It submitted a court brief in support of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which is suing the Capital Markets Alliance (CMA). The intervention emphasizes the increasing division among the regulators as to who should be responsible for regulating these products.

SEC Rejects Claims Of CFTC Acting Without Oversight

The SEC challenged the CMA’s argument that the CFTC overstepped its authority when approving equity perpetuals. The industry group had sued last week to overturn the regulator’s rulings. It claimed that it had been harmed by a failure to comply with the Administrative Procedure Act, which establishes standards for federal agencies to follow when it comes to proposing new regulations.

The CMA contended that the SEC’s definition of the derivatives encompassed these. It also challenged the ‘why’ of the approval and requested that the court “vacate the approvals.”

The SEC noted, however, that the CFTC’s changes to its regulations are still pending. It also underscored the regular collaboration between the agencies in the regulation of the financial markets.

“The SEC’s amicus brief addresses why that depiction—of a CFTC gone rogue, and an SEC gone missing—is mistaken,” the agency said.

Crypto Firms Challenge CMA Lawsuit As Regulatory Debate Intensifies

The CFTC also has the backing of several major trading and crypto companies, who launched a joint court filing in support of the CFTC. They encompass Coinbase, Payward, which is the parent company of Kraken, Kalshi, DRW Holdings, Paradigm and Jump Trading.

The platforms Coinbase, Kalshi and Payward have each been granted permission to launch perpetual contracts tied to U.S. stocks. They were determined to be approved on Nov. 2.

But opposition to the products is still very high. Briefs have been filed in support of the CMA’s position by Better Markets and former SEC Commissioner Allison Herren Lee.

Better Markets asserted that, due to structure and potential risks, these contracts should be subject to securities laws.

“Although labeled by the CFTC and these trading platforms as ‘perpetual futures,’ these products are in fact securities swaps that are supposed to be regulated by the SEC with strong investor protections,” Better Markets said.

The group also noted that such instruments might leave retail traders vulnerable to significant losses, since it is linked to risks stemming from the financial crisis in 2008.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.