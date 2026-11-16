H100 Group Taps Coinbase Prime and Deribit for $226 Million Bitcoin Treasury Management

H100 Group has teamed up with two major crypto exchanges, Coinbase Prime and Deribit, to hold its $226 million worth of Bitcoin assets. The Swedish company plans to use institutional custody, trading, and financing services while developing products for wealthy investors.

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H100 Group Moves $226 Million Bitcoin Treasury to Institutional Infrastructure

In its November 16 announcement, H100 confirmed that the partnership covers its Bitcoin holdings and supports plans for new financial services.

H100 currently has a total of 3,506 BTC valued at $226 million based on a $64,600 reference price. The company reported zero interest on outstanding convertible loans of about $22 million, which will become due July 2030.

H100 gets access to institutional trading services, asset custody and financing facilities from Coinbase Prime and Deribit. Meanwhile, its wholly-owned subsidiary PDI AS will keep working on the development of proprietary trading software and treasury management systems.

The company’s main financial goal is to boost Bitcoin per share, H100 Executive Chairman Sander Andersen said.

“These tools are there to help us deliver on it, not to add risk,” Andersen stated.

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Coinbase Partnership Supports Bitcoin Investment Services

In addition to treasury activities, H100 will be creating Bitcoin investment and financing solutions for family offices and high-net-worth individuals.

The company plans to integrate its trading technology with Coinbase’s financial infrastructure for serving institutional clients.

Meanwhile, Coinbase Institutional Sales Head Lauren Abendschein said Bitcoin treasury companies have become established institutional customers.

She noted that factors like reliable custody, market liquidity, and financing were priorities for companies who hold corporate Bitcoin. Earlier, Galaxy Digital pursued a US national trust bank charter as part of its regulated financial services expansion.

H100 Group Plans Further Bitcoin Business Expansion

The company’s strategy is based on the majority shareholder Geir Harald Hansen’s vision of a European alternative asset management company on June 11.

H100 will accommodate investors who want to invest in special Bitcoin products, financing options, and asset management services.

The company plans to grow through partnerships with other companies, and there’s already one other one in the works, according to Andersen. Earlier, Chainlink and Anchorage Digital introduced CustodySync, connecting institutional custody services with decentralized lending markets.

H100’s leadership team features CEO Eirik Grøttum, who has extensive experience in systematic trading, software development, and asset management. The firm said it will provide more information when it introduces new products and financing available.