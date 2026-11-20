Coinbase is set to launch its prediction markets in the US at the start of 2027. The latest development is set to give the cryptocurrency exchange greater control over a business that has caught significant traction as trading activity stalls.

Ad

Ad

Coinbase Seeks Greater Control Over Prediction Markets

In a Bloomberg report dated November 19, Coinbase plans to provide in-house event contracts to institutional and retail customers. The report also made reference to someone familiar with the matter. However, the company has not officially acknowledged the proposed launch date. Coinbase entered the US prediction market sector through a partnership with Kalshi. The offering launched alongside the exchange’s stock trading services, giving users access to event-based contracts.

An in-house product will enable Coinbase to determine which contracts appear on its platform and manage more of the underlying trading infrastructure. The company has already taken steps toward that objective. Meanwhile, in 2025, Coinbase agreed to purchase the prediction market setup from The Clearing Company. It also received Commodity Futures Trading Commission approval for its own Clearinghouse in 2026.

During the company’s October earnings discussion CFO Alesia Haas noted that the new clearinghouse would allow Coinbase to introduce proprietary contracts. She also said that it will boost the economics of its prediction markets business. Although, she did not disclose a launch date at the time.

Ad

Ad

Prediction Market Revenue Provides New Growth Opportunity

Prediction markets have increasingly become an important source of revenue for Coinbase as market activity faces a continuous downtrend. The company reported that its prediction markets business surpassed $200 million in annual revenue during Q3 of 2026. Also, the number of daily traders surged by 60% compared with the previous quarter.

The business’ revenue also spiked by 82% per quarter since its launch, as reported by the company’s report in October. Haas further described the prediction markets as another source of income less correlated to cryptocurrency price fluctuation. That disparity could make the business valuable during periods where trading volumes decline in Bitcoin and other digital assets.

Coinbase Faces Legal Challenges Over Event Contracts

Despite the growth, prediction markets face regulatory uncertainty in the United States. Several states argue that certain event contracts look like gambling products and should fall under state-level licensing rules. In addition to this, Coinbase has challenged regulatory efforts by three states through lawsuits. New York also filed a lawsuit against the company and Gemini in April over their prediction markets and offerings.

These disputes c⁠ould influence h‌ow quick⁠ly Coinbas⁠e expan‌ds its proprietary contracts. The co‌mpany must balance its g⁠rowth plans wit‍h‍ the regulatory re‍quir‌ements governing de⁠rivat‌ives and event-based trading.

A successful in-house laun‍ch could st‌rengthen Coi‍nbase’s po⁠sition in the pred‌iction ma‌rket s‍ector. However, its expansion will depend on re‍gulatory outcomes⁠, customer demand, a⁠nd it‍s abil⁠ity to compete w‍ith es‌tablished platf‌orms.