Home / Crypto News / Coinbase Executives File Plans to Sell Up to 13.6 Million COIN Shares Worth $2.2B

Coinbase Executives File Plans to Sell Up to 13.6 Million COIN Shares Worth $2.2B

Coingapestaff
By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

Journalist
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
Read full bio
coingape google news
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Coinbase Executives File Plans to Sell Up to 13.6 Million COIN Shares Worth $2.2B

Highlights

  • Coinbase executives filed plans to sell up to 13.6 million COIN shares worth $2.2 billion, led by Brian Armstrong.
  • Coinbase's Q3 revenue fell 35% to $1.22 billion, while net income reached $719 million, driven by crypto gains.
  • Coinbase added 643 BTC in Q3, bringing its Bitcoin holdings to 17,954 BTC worth approximately $1.5 billion.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Coinbase executives have filed plans for possible sales of 13.6 million COIN shares worth about $2.2 billion. The disclosure came alongside weaker quarterly trading revenue and new Bitcoin purchases.

Brian Armstrong Accounts for Most of Planned Sales

Coinbase’s Friday SEC filing detailed trading plans adopted by Brian Armstrong, Fred Ehrsam, and Emilie Choi. They have plans to cover 13.59 million identified shares, valued at COIN’s closing price on October 29 of $160.59.

Armstrong owns the biggest stake, holding permission to sell up to 8.17 million shares obtained through vested options. His plan, adopted on 12 August, allows sales to begin on 16 November 2026 and continue until 22 October 2027 subject to a predetermined sale price.

The deal is similar to other stock sales by Brian Armstrong, such as a $101 million disposal in January. The completed sales are not the same as the recently filed plan, which includes sales that could occur in the next year.

Ehrsam and Choi Set Trading Windows Through 2027

Ehrsam adopted his plan September 4, covering 3.87 million shares from December 7, 2026, through June 7, 2027. Those shares would convert to tradable Class A stock upon conversion of Class B stock from his living trust.

The arrangement, which Choi took up four days later, extends to 1.56 million identified shares and could potentially include more when they vest. Her trading window is from January 04, 2027, to December 31, 2027.

All three executives used Rule 10b5-1 arrangements, which set trading instructions before transactions take place. The plans were embraced during an open trading window but will be carried out under pre-set conditions. Coinbase, by contrast, repurchased 37,995 shares in August, leaving $1.96 billion under its repurchase authorization.

Coinbase Adds Bitcoin as Trading Revenue Declines

In the same filing, Coinbase reported a slowdown in its primary trading activity. Revenue dropped 35% year-over-year to $1.22 billion, with transaction revenue dropping to $590 million. As we reported, Bank of America had cut its earnings forecast before the release, citing weaker crypto trading.

Concurrent with the forecast, after the Q3 report, COIN shares fell by over 13.05% to trade at $139.64. However, Coinbase still made $719 million in revenue, partially due to $715 million in gains from cryptocurrency investments. Adjusted net income, excluding certain items, was $78 million.

During the quarter, Coinbase purchased 643 Bitcoins with $1.5 billion, bringing its total to 17,954 BTC. At the end of the quarter, Coinbase also had 152,649 ETH for investment, amounting to $2.22 billion of its total crypto investment portfolio. So far, the Bitcoin purchases have added 2,565 BTC to the inventory in the first nine months.

In the earnings call, CEO Brian Armstrong noted that Coinbase had probably acquired its 18,000th Bitcoin. “We’re super bullish on Bitcoin,” he said. He also said that more and more customers are taking loans on their Bitcoins, not selling them.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Solana Adds Hong Kong Dollar Stablecoin HKDAP for Payments and Tokenized Assets
Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Hits Level Last Seen During FTX Collapse: CryptoQuant CEO
Binance Hack LIVE Updates Today Oct. 30: Did CZ and Yi He Orchestrate An Inside Job For $6 Billion?
Binance Hack Update: Chainalysis, TRM Labs, Others Blame North Korea for Biggest Crypto Theft
Ripple Freezes $200M RLUSD as Binance Faces Record $6.3B Hack

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

CRYPTO IMPACT AWARDS 2026

CoinGape’s Annual Awards Are Back With 2nd Editon.
STAY TUNED

Related Articles

Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Hits Level Last Seen During FTX Collapse: CryptoQuant CEO

Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Hits Level Last Seen During FTX Collapse: CryptoQuant CEO
Binance Completes Initial Investigation into $6.3B Hack, Here's What Happened

Binance Completes Initial Investigation into $6.3B Hack, Here’s What Happened
an image of Bitcoin's logo and the PCE inflation data

Bitcoin Reacts as U.S. PCE Inflation Data Comes In Line With Expectations
Why Bitcoin, ETH and XRP Falling Despite Fed Keeps Interest Rates Steady?

Why Bitcoin, ETH and XRP Falling Despite Fed Keeps Interest Rates Steady?
An IMAGE ofBrazil's Itaú Unibanco

Brazil’s Itaú Unibanco Becomes First Bank to Formally Register Crypto Trading and Custody
Franklin Templeton ETFs That Reinvest Stock Dividends into Bitcoin Go Effective

Franklin Templeton ETFs That Reinvest Stock Dividends into Bitcoin Go Effective

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.