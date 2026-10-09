Home / Crypto News / Ripple Chairman & Democratic Megadonor Chris Larsen Donated $22.5M: US FEC

Ripple Chairman & Democratic Megadonor Chris Larsen Donated $22.5M: US FEC

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Ripple's Chris Larsen expands XRP realized profit to $764 million with Evernorth investment

Highlights

  • Ripple executive chairman Chris Larsen has donated at least $22.5 million to federal candidates and super PACs this cycle.
  • The Democratic megadonor is donating to issues including artificial intelligence, clean energy, crypto, and taxing the ultra-wealthy.
  • He donated $6 million to Invest in Tomorrow Coalition PAC that supports pro-clean-energy candidates.
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Chris Larsen, Ripple executive chairman and a longtime Democratic megadonor, has donated at least $22.5 million to federal candidates and super PACs this cycle. He is increasing his involvement in U.S. politics and plans to do even bigger donations, with midterm elections approaching.

Ripple Executive Chairman Chris Larsen Donates Millions

Chris Larsen has emerged as a major player in federal politics this election cycle, spending tens of millions of dollars on some of the midterm’s biggest issues such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, crypto, and taxing the ultra-wealthy.

According to the US FEC data, he has given at least $22.5 million directly to federal candidates and super political action committees (PACs). The largest donation of $6 million went to Invest in Tomorrow Coalition PAC. This Super PAC supports pro-clean-energy candidates and opposes lawmakers who vote against renewable energy incentives.

Chris Larsen has supported The Campaign for Democracy, a political action organization launched by California Governor Gavin Newsom. Larsen plans to support Newsom in the 2028 presidential campaign.

You Can Push Back, a super PAC founded by Chris Larsen, also gets massive donations from him. The PAC advocates for artificial intelligence safety regulations and supports political candidates who back child protection guardrails.

Ripple Executive Chairman Chris Larsen's Donations
Ripple Executive Chairman Chris Larsen’s Donations. Source: US FEC

Notably, after the crypto industry super PAC Fairshake announced plans to spend $30 million opposing Sherrod Brown, Chris Larsen personally contributed $4 million to Brown’s campaign and criticized Fairshake’s decision. Ripple has provided $48 million to Fairshake this cycle, making it one of the organization’s primary funders.

Support to Pass CLARITY Act

San Francisco-based crypto billionaire Chris Larsen also expressed strong support for passing the Clarity Act. He claimed the crypto legislation would help determine whether crypto is treated as securities or commodities, which he highlighted as the biggest unresolved issue.

Separately, Ripple’s executive chairman Larsen has also invested in American Perpetuals Exchange Corp (APAC), derivatives startup founded by Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. She faced backlash for her efforts to reach a compromise in the Clarity Act’s ethics talks.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.