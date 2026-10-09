Ripple Chairman & Democratic Megadonor Chris Larsen Donated $22.5M: US FEC

Chris Larsen, Ripple executive chairman and a longtime Democratic megadonor, has donated at least $22.5 million to federal candidates and super PACs this cycle. He is increasing his involvement in U.S. politics and plans to do even bigger donations, with midterm elections approaching.

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Ripple Executive Chairman Chris Larsen Donates Millions

Chris Larsen has emerged as a major player in federal politics this election cycle, spending tens of millions of dollars on some of the midterm’s biggest issues such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, crypto, and taxing the ultra-wealthy.

According to the US FEC data, he has given at least $22.5 million directly to federal candidates and super political action committees (PACs). The largest donation of $6 million went to Invest in Tomorrow Coalition PAC. This Super PAC supports pro-clean-energy candidates and opposes lawmakers who vote against renewable energy incentives.

Chris Larsen has supported The Campaign for Democracy, a political action organization launched by California Governor Gavin Newsom. Larsen plans to support Newsom in the 2028 presidential campaign.

You Can Push Back, a super PAC founded by Chris Larsen, also gets massive donations from him. The PAC advocates for artificial intelligence safety regulations and supports political candidates who back child protection guardrails.

Notably, after the crypto industry super PAC Fairshake announced plans to spend $30 million opposing Sherrod Brown, Chris Larsen personally contributed $4 million to Brown’s campaign and criticized Fairshake’s decision. Ripple has provided $48 million to Fairshake this cycle, making it one of the organization’s primary funders.

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Support to Pass CLARITY Act

San Francisco-based crypto billionaire Chris Larsen also expressed strong support for passing the Clarity Act. He claimed the crypto legislation would help determine whether crypto is treated as securities or commodities, which he highlighted as the biggest unresolved issue.

Separately, Ripple’s executive chairman Larsen has also invested in American Perpetuals Exchange Corp (APAC), derivatives startup founded by Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. She faced backlash for her efforts to reach a compromise in the Clarity Act’s ethics talks.