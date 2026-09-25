Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto and Stablecoins Will Power AI Agent Payments

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expects AI agents to reshape digital payments, with crypto and stablecoins likely to become core transaction tools as autonomous software handles more trading, subscriptions, data purchases, and online services without relying on traditional banking systems globally.

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Armstrong Sees Crypto as Payment Rail for AI Agents

Armstrong said rising AI adoption will create more demand for automated financial transactions. He believes the digital agents will need payment systems that dispense with the typical banking slowdown.

Crypto networks are able to handle payments 24/7 and enable automated payment transfers between software systems. Stablecoins can also provide AI bots with access to digital dollars without opening regular bank accounts.

Armstrong agreed that AI agents can turn into a significant driver of stablecoin demand. He described crypto as “real-time programmable money” that could be utilized for software-driven transactions.

AI agents could use these payment tools for computing resources, subscriptions, digital services, and data. Such transactions could happen automatically when agents receive permission from their users.

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Coinbase Expands Tools for AI-Based Trading

As reported earlier by CoinGape, Coinbase for Agents will initially allow AI agents using ChatGPT and Claude to execute crypto trades.

Coinbase has indicated that the service could eventually be extended to stocks and prediction markets. Future functions may involve user prompts to make portfolio adjustments, strategy execution, and position management.

Armstrong has stated that autonomous agents could in the future become more active in performing more transactions on a daily basis than humans. His view depends on broader adoption of agents capable of spending and managing funds independently.

Other payment companies are also developing systems for machine-led transactions. Mastercard recently introduced tools designed to support payments between independent AI agents and online services.

Stablecoin Demand Becomes Part of AI Payments Debate

BlackRock has also raised the prospect of AI agents increasing stablecoin demand. Armstrong publicly agreed with that view and linked future demand to automated commerce.

Stablecoins are processed across blockchain networks without the need to wait for the typical banking hours. Their dollar-linked value may suit agents making repeated payments for digital products and services.

Ripple has also been enabling payments for XRP and RLUSD via machine-payment infrastructure. The systems target automated purchases involving data, computing, and other internet-based resources.

Armstrong’s comments place crypto payments within Coinbase’s broader work around artificial intelligence. Adoption will depend on how businesses, developers, and users deploy autonomous financial agents.

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