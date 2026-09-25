Home / Crypto News / Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto and Stablecoins Will Power AI Agent Payments

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto and Stablecoins Will Power AI Agent Payments

Coingapestaff
By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

Journalist
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image of Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong

Highlights

  • Brian Armstrong expects AI agents to increasingly use crypto and stablecoins for automated digital payments.
  • Coinbase for Agents will initially let ChatGPT and Claude users execute cryptocurrency trades through prompts.
  • Stablecoins may support AI agents paying for data, subscriptions, computing resources, and other online services.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expects AI agents to reshape digital payments, with crypto and stablecoins likely to become core transaction tools as autonomous software handles more trading, subscriptions, data purchases, and online services without relying on traditional banking systems globally.

Armstrong Sees Crypto as Payment Rail for AI Agents

Armstrong said rising AI adoption will create more demand for automated financial transactions. He believes the digital agents will need payment systems that dispense with the typical banking slowdown.

Crypto networks are able to handle payments 24/7 and enable automated payment transfers between software systems. Stablecoins can also provide AI bots with access to digital dollars without opening regular bank accounts.

Armstrong agreed that AI agents can turn into a significant driver of stablecoin demand. He described crypto as “real-time programmable money” that could be utilized for software-driven transactions.

AI agents could use these payment tools for computing resources, subscriptions, digital services, and data. Such transactions could happen automatically when agents receive permission from their users.

Coinbase Expands Tools for AI-Based Trading

As reported earlier by CoinGape, Coinbase for Agents will initially allow AI agents using ChatGPT and Claude to execute crypto trades.

Coinbase has indicated that the service could eventually be extended to stocks and prediction markets. Future functions may involve user prompts to make portfolio adjustments, strategy execution, and position management.

Armstrong has stated that autonomous agents could in the future become more active in performing more transactions on a daily basis than humans. His view depends on broader adoption of agents capable of spending and managing funds independently.

Other payment companies are also developing systems for machine-led transactions. Mastercard recently introduced tools designed to support payments between independent AI agents and online services.

Stablecoin Demand Becomes Part of AI Payments Debate

BlackRock has also raised the prospect of AI agents increasing stablecoin demand. Armstrong publicly agreed with that view and linked future demand to automated commerce.

Stablecoins are processed across blockchain networks without the need to wait for the typical banking hours. Their dollar-linked value may suit agents making repeated payments for digital products and services.

Ripple has also been enabling payments for XRP and RLUSD via machine-payment infrastructure. The systems target automated purchases involving data, computing, and other internet-based resources.

Armstrong’s comments place crypto payments within Coinbase’s broader work around artificial intelligence. Adoption will depend on how businesses, developers, and users deploy autonomous financial agents.

For DeFi-linked crypto borrowing, visit our page on Crypto Loan Platforms.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
SEC Closed Door Meeting LIVE Updates: Will Oct. 1 Hearing Solve Bitcoin, ETH, XRP Crypto Rules Mystery?
ADA Price Jumps 5% as FC Barcelona Taps Cardano for New Web3 Fan Platform
Canary Capital Amends Its Staked Injective ETF with US SEC, Will INJ Price Rally?
XRP Gets A Big Shock As Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Declares He Owns Solana
INJ Jumps Toward $8 as Injective Confirms CypherOS Native Privacy After Mainnet Goes Live

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global Onchain Awards 2026

Voting IS LIVE

Cast your vote and support the projects & leaders shaping the onchain industry.
Vote Now

Related Articles

Bitcoin Price Can Hit $400,000, Brian Armstrong Says as CZ, Glassnode Hint at Upcoming Rally

Bitcoin Price Can Hit $400,000, Brian Armstrong Says as CZ, Glassnode Hint at Upcoming Rally
CLARITY Act

Coinbase CEO Says Crypto Gets Regulatory Clarity Even If CLARITY Act Fails Senate Test
CLARITY Act

Brian Armstrong: CLARITY Act’s Clear Rules Protect Consumers and Guard Against Government Overreach
Ripple & Coinbase CEOs Highlight Clarity Act Progress as Trump Hints at Ethics Deal

Ripple & Coinbase CEOs Highlight Clarity Act Progress as Trump Hints at Ethics Deal
COIN Stock Price Analysis Today

Coinbase Launches 24/5 US Stock Trading in UK, COIN Stock Jumps
GOP Senator Josh Hawley Opposes Clarity Act Vote Over Community Bank Fears

GOP Senator Josh Hawley Opposes Clarity Act Vote Over Community Bank Fears

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.