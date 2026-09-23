Home / Crypto News / Coinbase Preps Post-Quantum Custody for $250B Held for BlackRock After Lindell Flags MPC Blind Spot

Coinbase Preps Post-Quantum Custody for $250B Held for BlackRock After Lindell Flags MPC Blind Spot

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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Highlights

  • Coinbase is engineering post-quantum custody for ~$250B in institutional assets it holds for BlackRock and others, per cryptography head Yehuda Lindell.
  • With hash-based signatures incompatible with MPC, Coinbase's hedge is a programmable HSM fallback that assembles keys inside hardened data centres.
  • The move follows July 2026's $15M Bitcoin Security Consortium as NIST-aligned quantum deadlines point toward 2028–2031.
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Coinbase is quietly engineering a post-quantum custody architecture for roughly $250 billion in institutional assets it holds for BlackRock and others.

Why Bitcoin’s Quantum Fix Could Break Today’s Custody Model

Today, Coinbase’s institutional stack runs on multi-party computation (MPC). Under MPC, private key shares stay split across multiple parties.

No single machine ever assembles the full key. That is exactly the security pitch that landed BlackRock’s business.

Yehuda Lindell, Head of Cryptography at Coinbase, revealed the playbook in a MARA Foundation TV interview published on 22 September 2026.

Coinbase already custodies 81% of the $140 billion sitting in US crypto ETFs, making it the default vault for the largest ETF issuers in the country.

Now it is treating quantum risk as an operational migration challenge, not a distant headline.

The problem is that the most promising post-quantum custody candidates, especially hash-based signatures, lack the arithmetic structure MPC needs to function.

They are quantum-resistant precisely because they are structurally awkward. As Lindell put it: “It’s unlikely that there will be a single signing scheme that everybody will use.”

Bitcoin has not yet chosen a post-quantum standard, and different chains will likely choose differently.

That uncertainty is accelerating a design shift across the industry. Hardware wallet makers are already rethinking security as the post-quantum migration deadline approaches for custodians and retail users alike.

Coinbase’s hedge is a programmable hardware security module (HSM) fallback.

If Bitcoin picks a signing scheme incompatible with MPC, Coinbase would post-quantum-encrypt keys and assemble them only inside physically hardened HSMs in private data centres.

Lindell argues strict code-upload controls and side-channel protections make that acceptable, even though a single box holding a complete key is theoretically weaker than pure MPC.

A $15M Consortium and a Race Across Chains

This is not Coinbase’s first move on quantum. In July 2026, it co-founded the Bitcoin Security Consortium alongside BlackRock, Strategy, Fidelity, ARK Invest, Block, Blockstream, Anchorage, and Galaxy.

Together, the nine firms pledged $15 million over three years for open-source Bitcoin security work, with quantum at the top of the agenda.

The urgency ties to a tightening federal timeline. US quantum executive orders have already put Bitcoin risk under the microscope, with NIST-aligned migration deadlines pointing toward 2028–2031. Meanwhile, other chains are not waiting.

Ethereum is targeting full quantum-resistant Layer 1 by December 2029, covering execution, consensus, and data availability layers in a single migration.

El Salvador has already split its $678 million Bitcoin holdings to reduce quantum exposure. And XRP Ledger engineers are warning the threat window could close as early as 2028 if AI accelerates hardware development.

For Coinbase, the goal is crypto-agile post-quantum custody, hybrid signatures where possible, HSM fallback where not, a dual stack that does not bet the $250B book on any single Bitcoin BIP outcome.

Boards that have concentrated custody with Coinbase now have one less risk to price in. The custodian that migrates BlackRock-scale BTC without a fire drill keeps the ETF mandate.

That, more than any quantum timeline, is what Lindell’s playbook is actually selling.

For tokenized stock trading, visit our page on Best Platforms To Trade Tokenized Stocks.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.