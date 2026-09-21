Home / Crypto News / Crypto Stocks: MSTR, COIN, & CRCL Rally as BTC Hits $86K

Crypto Stocks: MSTR, COIN, & CRCL Rally as BTC Hits $86K

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Crypto Stocks MSTR, COIN, CRCL, HOOD Tumble 3-5% Ahead of CLARITY Act Senate Vote

Highlights

  • Bitcoin surges past $86,000, fueling massive gains in crypto stocks today.
  • The US SEC's Innovation Exemption Framework sparks renewed optimism following the CLARITY Act's failure.
  • Strategy (MSTR) stock rose more than 8% after its latest bet on Bitcoin.
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The crypto stocks have recorded massive gains today, as Bitcoin price has soared past $86,000, fueling market optimism. Notably, Circle (CRCL), Strategy (MSTR), Coinbase (COIN), Robinhood (HOOD), and Bitmine (BMNR) have all stayed in the green today.

A flurry of market pundits have also attributed the recent rally in the crypto market to the US SEC’s Innovation Exemption Framework. So, here we take a quick tour of the recent performances of the crypto stocks and see what might have contributed to the latest gains in them.

Crypto Stocks Rally As Market Lauds US Regulatory Push

The crypto stocks retreated last week, as the CLARITY Act failed in the Senate vote, which sparked discussions among traders. However, the picture quickly changed, especially after the US SEC’s Innovation Exemption Framework approved the trading of tokenized stocks.

Commenting on the matter, Goldman Sachs also said that this framework is likely to benefit firms like Coinbase, Robinhood, and Circle. Notably, as of writing, Circle (CRCL) stock price was up over 3% and exchanged hands at $94.75.

Meanwhile, Robinhood (HOOD) stock price also rose nearly 3% to $123.21, with its five-day gain extending to around 8%. On the other hand, the stock of the leading crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) surged more than 5.5% to $205.09.

Apart from that, other crypto stocks like Strategy (MSTR) and Bitmine (BMNR) have also continued to surge, with their latest bets on Bitcoin and Ethereum, respectively. This suggests that market confidence is aggressively betting on the digital assets space recently.

Strategy & Bitmine Stocks Rise as BTC Hits $86K

The Strategy (MSTR) stock was up more than 8% as of writing and exchanged hands at $166.35. The surge in the MSTR crypto stock comes as Strategy buys 950 BTC, valued at around $75.7 million, after a brief pause of two weeks.

This also suggests that the firm is once again getting confident in the long-term trajectory of Bitcoin price. Simultaneously, the Bitmine (BMNR) stock jumped about 6% today and traded at $27.43, while its 30-day gain was recorded at 21%.

The surge in Bitmine stock price also followed its latest Ethereum purchase. Bitmine has purchased a total of 27,562 Ethereum over the past week, which represents around 4.9% of the total ETH supply.

Meanwhile, the surge in crypto stocks also followed a significant rally in BTC price today. As of writing, Bitcoin price rose more than 6% over the past 24 hours and touched a daily high of $86,313.45.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.