Home / Crypto News / US Government Sends 833.6 BTC to Coinbase Prime as 40,285 BNB Takes Multi-Hop Route

US Government Sends 833.6 BTC to Coinbase Prime as 40,285 BNB Takes Multi-Hop Route

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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Highlights

  • The US government moved ~$103M in seized crypto on October 7, 833.6 BTC ($71.56M) to Coinbase Prime and 40,285 BNB ($31.63M) to an unlabeled wallet.
  • No Treasury or DOJ statement has confirmed the purpose; analysts read it as a custody reshuffle, not a confirmed sale.
  • Government-linked wallets still hold ~$28B in crypto, with the $103M move representing well under 1% of the total.
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On-chain data shows the US government moved roughly $103 million in seized crypto on October 7, 2026. The transfer involved 833.6 BTC (about $71.56 million) and 40,285 BNB (about $31.63 million).

According to on-chain monitoring firm Lookonchain, citing EmberCN, the assets moved within a nine-hour window.

No official statement from the Treasury or Department of Justice has confirmed the purpose of the transfer.

BTC Routes to Coinbase Prime; BNB Takes a Multi-Hop Path

The Bitcoin leg split into two tranches. Some 568.7 BTC came from the Potapenko/Turogin forfeiture case, while 264.9 BTC traced to the Bitfinex hack seizures.

Both tranches moved to unlabeled addresses before landing at Coinbase Prime deposit addresses within hours.

Coinbase Prime is the institutional custody arm that federal agencies have used for seized digital assets since the US Marshals Service selected it as a custodian.

Meanwhile, the BNB portion originated from assets seized from Alameda Research.

Those tokens traveled through several intermediate addresses before settling at an unlabeled wallet, identified on Arkham as address 0xBE7…81E.

Unlike the Bitcoin, the BNB did not reach a labeled exchange address in the same move. The Binance Funding Account migration earlier this year had already reshaped how BNB flows through institutional wallets, adding context to the multi-hop routing seen here.

Market reaction has been muted. Transfers to Coinbase Prime have historically triggered sell-off fears among retail holders.

However, on-chain movement alone is not a confirmed sale. As market commentator Jose Rosell noted, “A transfer is not the same as a sale.”

The DOJ halt on Bitcoin liquidation under Executive Order 14233, signed in March 2025, directs forfeited BTC into the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The order explicitly prohibits routine liquidation of Bitcoin holdings.

$28 Billion Stockpile Barely Moves as Reserve Legislation Advances

Government-linked addresses still hold roughly $28 billion in crypto after the transfer.

That stockpile includes approximately 324,000 BTC valued near $27.7 billion, plus smaller positions in USDT, WBTC, and remaining BNB.

The $103 million move represents well under one percent of that total.

The US government’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve bill markup advanced in the House Financial Services Committee around the same period, alongside legislation formalizing a separate Digital Asset Stockpile for non-BTC seized assets.

BNB falls outside the strict hold policy that governs forfeited Bitcoin, which explains why its routing diverged from the BTC leg.

Other market participants kept accumulating on the same day. The House advances Strategic Bitcoin Reserve bill as Robinhood’s $25 million Bitcoin purchase showed private balance sheets still growing.

Separately, Strategy’s latest Bitcoin buy added to an already-vast corporate position. That contrast, private entities buying while the US government repositions existing seizures, has become a recurring theme in 2026.

Analysts watching the on-chain data advise tracking subsequent outflows from Coinbase Prime, any exchange order-book prints tied to these wallets, and any Treasury or DOJ statement.

The Treasury’s withdrawal of crypto wallet surveillance rules earlier this year also reduced the paper trail around such movements, making intent harder to read from public data alone.

Until a confirmed sale appears on-chain or in an official filing, the transfer reads as a custody reshuffle consistent with prior government repositioning rather than a liquidation event. The US government’s full position remains largely intact.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.