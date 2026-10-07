Home / Crypto News / XRP Treasury Firm Evernorth’s XRPN Nasdaq Debut Pushed to Oct. 12 After Administrative Delay

XRP Treasury Firm Evernorth’s XRPN Nasdaq Debut Pushed to Oct. 12 After Administrative Delay

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

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Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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Ripple XRP Treasury Evernorth Merger LIVE Updates: Will 473 Million XRP Deal Pass Sept. 30 Vote?

Highlights

  • Evernorth pushed its XRPN Nasdaq debut back four days, with the merger closing on or about October 9 and trading starting October 12.
  • CEO Asheesh Birla's October 6 Form 8-K calls it an administrative delay that leaves the deal structure and the September 30 shareholder vote intact.
  • At closing, Evernorth expects to hold ~473 million XRP, making it the largest publicly traded pure-play XRP treasury firm.
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Evernorth XRPN Nasdaq listing has been pushed back by four days. The XRP treasury firm now expects its merger with Armada Acquisition Corp. II to close on or about October 9.

Class A shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker XRPN on or about October 12. CEO Asheesh Birla signed a Form 8-K filing on October 6 confirming the change.

The company called it an administrative delay not expected to affect the outcome.

A Four-Day Slip, Not a Failed Deal

The original plan was an October 7 close and an October 8 trading start. That schedule is now superseded.

XRP moved after the Sept. 30 vote, with traders already positioned for an early-October listing. The four-day reset does not reopen the vote or alter the deal structure. Evernorth’s filing is explicit on that point.

The timeline shift is narrow. But the deal itself remains intact. Armada II shareholders approved the merger on September 30, with roughly 94% of votes cast backing the business combination. That approval has not changed.

The S-4 registration was declared effective on August 27. Both the October 9 close and the October 12 trading start remain subject to customary closing conditions and Nasdaq listing requirements.

At closing, Evernorth still expects to hold approximately 473 million XRP. That positions it as the largest publicly traded pure-play XRP treasury company.

Ripple is expected to contribute roughly 126.8 million XRP of that total. The broader 473 million XRP treasury thesis, growing XRP per share through lending, liquidity, and DeFi yield, remains unchanged by the delay.

The deal is expected to bring in approximately $300 million in gross cash before expenses.

That breaks down to roughly $225 million from private placements, $30 million in convertible notes, and about $48 million from Armada II’s trust account.

Backers across the process include Arrington Capital, SBI Group, Ripple, Pantera Capital, Kraken, and GSR. The S-4 path toward Nasdaq has been months in the making. This delay does not reverse it.

What the Delay Means for Investors Watching XRPN

Public-market XRP exposure already exists in a simpler form. Spot XRP ETFs have pulled in roughly $1.7 billion to $1.79 billion in cumulative net inflows. XRPN is the active-treasury alternative, not the first wrapper.

Still, XRP ETF inflows have not closed the price gap, and XRP itself has remained near $1.50.

Institutional interest in Evernorth XRPN Nasdaq exposure is already documented. Goldman Sachs’ XRPN position signals that large players are not ignoring this corner of the market.

Meanwhile, Wall Street filings tied to the SPAC have drawn further attention to the Armada II structure. The four-day delay will test whether that interest holds through the revised timetable.

Closing remains conditional. Nasdaq listing approval is still required. The 8-K uses ‘on or about,’ which means October 9 and October 12 can slip again.

Convertible-note holders represent a later dilution risk. And overhead supply on the XRP chart has not cleared, even as traders were still positioned for an Oct. 8 debut.

The investable question is not whether a four-day administrative delay kills the Evernorth XRPN Nasdaq listing. Evernorth says it does not.

The question is whether XRPN can trade at a premium to a 473 million XRP reserve once spot ETFs already offer a simpler route.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.