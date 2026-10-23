Home / Crypto News / XRPL Stablecoin Market Cap Drops Below $1 Billion After 13% Weekly Decline

XRPL Stablecoin Market Cap Drops Below $1 Billion After 13% Weekly Decline

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
XRP Price Prediction as XRPL Tops 1M AI Agent Transactions

Highlights

  • XRPL’s stablecoin market cap fell 13.19% in a week to about $999.9M, still ranking 12th globally by supply.
  • RLUSD, which holds over 90% of XRPL stablecoin value, dropped 14.39% to about $907M as Ripple shifted supply toward Ethereum.
  • Partnerships with Cross River Bank and Standard Chartered could restore supply if settlement volume grows.
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XRPL stablecoin supply has dropped sharply. According to DefiLlama data, the XRP Ledger’s total stablecoin market cap contracted 13.19% over the past week.

It now sits at roughly $999.9 million, just below the $1 billion mark. XRPL still ranks 12th globally by stablecoin supply. It holds that position ahead of Aptos in 13th place.

RLUSD, Ripple’s dollar-pegged token, remains the dominant force, carrying over 90.75% of all stablecoin value on the ledger.

What Is Driving the XRPL Stablecoin Contraction?

The numbers tell a clear story. RLUSD’s market cap on XRPL dropped to around $907 million as of October 22, 2026. That marks a 14.39% decline over seven days.

Earlier in October, total stablecoins on the ledger had climbed past $1.3 billion on strong growth weeks. The pullback from that peak is significant.

This is not random. CoinGape earlier reported on Ripple’s RLUSD mint and burn activity, Ripple Treasury minted $38.6 million on Ethereum while burning $50.6 million on XRPL.

That is a net $12 million reduction in circulating supply. The pattern points to a deliberate cross-chain rebalancing.

Institutional demand appears to be pulling RLUSD liquidity toward Ethereum rails, where DeFi use cases and collateral applications are more mature.

The concentration risk on XRPL is real. With one issuer controlling over 90% of stablecoin supply, any mint or burn decision by Ripple moves the market.

Even so, RLUSD’s total circulating supply across all chains remains in the $2.35–2.4 billion range, which suggests the ecosystem itself is not shrinking, only redistributing. That distinction matters for how investors should read this data.

New Partnerships Hold the Floor as Investors Watch the Recovery

Despite the contraction, XRPL’s stablecoin infrastructure is expanding. Cross River Bank recently integrated RLUSD into its core banking platform on the XRP Ledger.

That move opens RLUSD-powered settlement, cross-border transfers, and blockchain payments to a broad network of fintech firms.

Settlement-focused demand of that kind could gradually restore supply to the ledger as partner volume grows.

Ripple has also partnered with Arf to supply RLUSD-backed working capital to licensed cross-border payment firms on XRPL.

Arf plans to deploy that liquidity through XRPL’s native lending protocol once it launches. Similarly, Standard Chartered opened RLUSD institutional custody through its Dubai DIFC branch, a signal that regulated institutions see long-term value in the ledger’s payment rails.

Context also helps here. As CoinGape reported, XRPL overtook Stellar in stablecoin supply earlier this year as RLUSD gained momentum, a position it still holds today even after the weekly pullback.

The XRPL stablecoin supply figure is a live gauge of payment and DeFi activity on the ledger, so it warrants close monitoring in the weeks ahead.

Investors should watch whether supply recovers above the $1–$1.2 billion range, how Ripple’s mint and burn pattern evolves across XRPL versus Ethereum, and whether new settlement integrations translate into measurable on-chain demand.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.