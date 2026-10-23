Home / Crypto News / HSBC Rolls Out HKD RedCoin Stablecoin to 3.3M PayMe Users Starting Today

HSBC Rolls Out HKD RedCoin Stablecoin to 3.3M PayMe Users Starting Today

Pardon Joshua
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By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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Hong Kong Takes Lead in Crypto Regulation with Stablecoin Bill as US Trails Behind

Highlights

  • HSBC’s RedCoin stablecoin began a phased rollout to 3.3 million PayMe users in Hong Kong, the first retail launch under the city’s Stablecoins Ordinance.
  • Users activate a wallet in the PayMe app with no minimum balance, sending HK dollars or paying at 100,000+ merchants.
  • HSBC plans to add tokenized money market fund access from HK$100 to its mobile banking app before year-end.
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HSBC RedCoin has officially launched for more than 3.3 million PayMe users in Hong Kong, marking the first retail rollout of a licensed bank-issued stablecoin under the city’s Stablecoins Ordinance framework.

The phased launch began on October 23, 2026. Users simply update the PayMe app and activate a RedCoin wallet. No extra account opening is required.

No minimum balance is needed either. From there, they can send and receive Hong Kong dollars instantly via peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers or pay at over 100,000 merchants already on the platform.

PayMe Becomes the On-Ramp, Tokenized Investments Are the Real Prize

Lawrence Li, head of PayMe, described the rollout as deliberate.

“The key priority in the first phase is ensuring stable service, avoiding extra burdens for customers and winning their trust,” he said.

Merchant settlement will initially follow existing Hong Kong dollar schedules. Faster settlement timelines are expected in later phases.

HSBC had named the stablecoin RedCoin ahead of its H2 2026 rollout, following the April 2026 grant of its HKMA issuer license (FRS02).

The HKMA had taken a measured approach to licensing, issuing only two permits, one to HSBC and another to the Anchorpoint joint venture led by Standard Chartered.

Both banks are now racing to embed stablecoins into everyday financial infrastructure.

The bigger story is what comes next. HSBC plans to fully integrate HSBC RedCoin into its Hong Kong mobile banking app before year-end.

That integration will let customers subscribe to tokenized investment products, starting with a Hong Kong dollar money market fund, from as little as HK$100 (approximately US$12.75).

Tokenized gold and third-party funds are planned to follow. John O’Neill, HSBC’s managing director of digital assets and currencies, pointed to the efficiency gain.

Traditional investment settlement can take days. Stablecoin-based tokenized funds enable near-instant settlement and lower entry thresholds.

That combination could redefine retail access to investment products in Hong Kong. HSBC has been building toward this moment.

The bank completed a tokenized deposits pilot on the Canton Network earlier this year, testing real-time, programmable settlement across multiple currencies.

A Landmark Moment for TradFi-Crypto Convergence in Asia

Maggie Ng, CEO of HSBC Hong Kong, placed the launch within a broader tokenization strategy. The bank has issued US$8.3 billion in tokenized bonds globally.

It has also recorded US$2.5 billion in tokenized gold trading value in Hong Kong alone. The HSBC RedCoin launch extends that infrastructure directly into the retail wallet.

Rival Standard Chartered is advancing on a parallel track. The bank custody for Ripple’s RLUSD through its Dubai DIFC branch Singapore digital asset custody for institutions.

Together, both banks are reshaping what institutional and retail access to tokenized assets looks like across Asia.

For observers tracking TradFi’s move into digital assets, the RedCoin launch is a key inflection point.

Embedding a regulated stablecoin into an app 3.3 million people already use daily removes the friction of onboarding.

If year-end tokenized fund access follows as planned, Hong Kong could emerge as the first major market where retail investors move from fiat to yield-bearing tokenized assets in a single tap, inside a bank app they already trust.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.