Home / Crypto News / Gold/Silver Ratio “Might Take a Run” to New ATH, Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Predicts

Gold/Silver Ratio “Might Take a Run” to New ATH, Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Predicts

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Gold/Silver Ratio "Might Take a Run" to New ATH, Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Predicts

Highlights

  • Peter Brandt says Gold/Silver ratio might take a run at a new ATH near 121.7.
  • Gold prices briefly dropped below $4,000 on Friday, the lowest levels in nearly three months.
  • Peter Brandt sees relative strength may continue to favor gold over silver in the near term.
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Veteran trader Peter Brandt said on Friday that the gold-to-silver ratio (GC/SI) is indicating a potential run toward a new all-time high. Gold and silver prices have remained under pressure amid expectations that Fed rates could stay higher for longer.

Peter Brandt Predicts Rally in Gold Against Silver

In an X post on Friday, the veteran trader shared a weekly chart of the GC/SI ratio and said, “Looks to me as if Gold/Silver might take a run at an ATH.”

The chart showed the ratio is currently sitting around 74 after a sharp drop earlier in 2026 and a subsequent recovery. Brandt highlighted a breakout above the key horizontal level and a possibility of further gains toward 121.7.

A rising ratio indicates gold to outperform silver. As of today, gold is trading around $4,022 per ounce and silver near $54. However, the gold/silver ratio is still well below 90, above which gold is considered overvalued nowadays.

Gold/Silver Ratio Weekly Chart
Gold/Silver Ratio Weekly Chart. Source: Peter Brandt

This prediction comes amid a broader correction in prices of precious metals. Gold has retreated from its all-time high above $5,400, while silver recorded larger volatility and sharper declines in recent sessions. Gold prices briefly dropped below $4,000 on Friday, the lowest levels in nearly three months.

Notably, JPMorgan expects Bitcoin to outperform gold, US stocks, and bonds over the next 10-15 years. The Wall Street giant claimed Bitcoin could deliver 10% annual compound returns over the next decade.

Peter Brandt’s chart implies that relative strength may continue to favor gold over silver in the near term. This is due to rising oil prices and inflation concerns amid the US-Iran war and Middle East tensions.

Gold Futures Weekly Chart
Gold Futures Weekly Chart

Potential Downside Risks

The veteran trader has also highlighted both potential bottoms and downside risks in gold depending on key support levels. With bullish long-term risk-on sentiment among investors and experts suggesting renewed escalation in the US-Iran war, gold prices could face more pressure.

Peter Brandt also posted a weekly gold futures chart highlighting a potential sharp decline from near $4,000 that would erase all of gold’s 2025 gains, projecting a drop to around $2,533 support. Brandt said he is “not predicting” the move but questions how it would fit gold bug Peter Schiff’s consistently bullish narrative on gold prices.

Investors looking to capture price swings in gold and silver can trade tokenized gold and silver on top crypto commodity platforms.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.