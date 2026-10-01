Home / Crypto News / From GENIUS to CLARITY: Congress Weighs On-Chain Banking for US Depositories

From GENIUS to CLARITY: Congress Weighs On-Chain Banking for US Depositories

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
CLARITY Act faces pushback over stablecoin yield report

Highlights

  • A nonpartisan CRS report (Sept. 30) finds the Senate CLARITY Act would add 11 permissible crypto activities for all US banks and credit unions.
  • The list includes digital asset underwriting and dealing, a scope CRS says exceeds what banks can currently do in traditional securities markets.
  • Passage is far from certain after the Senate's 49-50 cloture failure on Sept. 15, with banking groups citing deposit-flight and safety concerns.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

A nonpartisan Congressional Research Service (CRS) report published September 30, 2026, has put the debate over bank-permissible crypto activities back in the spotlight.

The analysis details how the Senate version of the CLARITY Act (H.R. 3633) would formally add 11 categories of crypto activities, including digital asset underwriting and dealing, as permissible for all U.S. banking organizations and credit unions.

Crypto accounts amplified the finding on October 1, quickly framing it as a watershed moment for institutional adoption.

What the Senate CLARITY Text Actually Proposes

The CRS document breaks down two distinct versions of the CLARITY Act with materially different scopes.

The House-passed bill allows banks to use digital assets or blockchain for any activity already permitted by law.

The Senate-reported text goes further. It does not separate “business of banking” from “financial in nature” activities.

Instead, it lets every insured depository institution and credit union engage in 11 defined crypto activities outright.

Among those activities is digital asset underwriting and dealing, a scope that, as CRS flags, exceeds what banks can currently do in analogous traditional securities markets.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis has argued this framing would let all U.S. banks freely buy and hold Bitcoin, calling it a supply shock that would push BTC prices “dramatically” higher.

The already-enacted GENIUS Act (P.L. 119-27), signed into law in July 2025, had already moved the needle, making stablecoin issuance, custody, and related activities permissible for bank subsidiaries, with an effective date set for the earlier of January 18, 2027, or 120 days after final rules.

The Federal Reserve followed up with two regulatory proposals for stablecoin issuers under that framework, signaling active rulemaking even without a final CLARITY vote.

Why Passage Is Not Guaranteed, and What Investors Should Watch

The optimism has a ceiling. The Senate failed a cloture vote 49–50 on September 15, stalling CLARITY in its tracks.

Banking groups and New York legal associations opposed the bill ahead of that vote, citing deposit-flight risk if stablecoin accounts pay yields, and arguing that the underwriting language goes beyond prudent banking principles.

CRS echoes those concerns in neutral language. Its report lists pseudonymity, crypto market volatility, collateral risk, and deposit-insurance moral hazard as unresolved safety-and-soundness questions.

Credit unions face an additional constraint: the NCUA has not yet finalized its GENIUS Act rule governing stablecoin issuance through credit union service organizations (CUSOs), and a 1% investment cap remains a practical ceiling for smaller institutions.

The regulatory path has not waited for Congress. The SEC and CFTC have already made nine separate moves to write crypto rules without CLARITY.

That parallel track matters: if agencies lock in frameworks before a bill passes, legislative text may have to negotiate around an existing ruleset.

Meanwhile, Revolut’s conditional OCC approval for a national bank charter illustrates how firms are seeking bank-level permissions through existing pathways regardless of congressional timing.

Citi has noted the CLARITY setback as a headwind in its market outlook, even as it raised its 12-month Bitcoin target to $113,000.

The key variable, analysts say, is whether any revived Senate text preserves Section 401-style principal holding permissions, or trims them to win the votes that fell short in September.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
SpaceX Plans to Launch Google AI Chips Into Orbit for Space-Based Data Centers
Donald Trump Says US Government Might Take Stakes in OpenAI and Anthropic
Fed’s Jefferson Signals October Rate Pause as Rate Hike Odds Fall
Circle Urges EU to Change MiCA Rules, Says Only 3 of Top 30 Stablecoins Comply
DFX Goes Live: Drift Users Can Claim 1 Token Per $1 Lost as Recovery Pool Starts at $3.11M

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

GLOBAL ONCHAIN SUMMIT MUMBAI 2026

The Institutional Leaders Are Coming Together in India.

Join leading institutions, founders & industry leaders shaping the future of onchain finance.
Apply Now

Related Articles

Goldman Sachs, Citi, BofA Among 21 Global Firms to Launch USD Stablecoin in H1 2027

Goldman Sachs, Citi, BofA Among 21 Global Firms to Launch USD Stablecoin in H1 2027
Bank of America Eyes Three Fed Rate Hikes In 2026, Crypto Market To See More Pain?

Bank of America Eyes Three Fed Rate Hikes In 2026, Crypto Market To See More Pain?
US PCE Inflation to Come in 'Hot' Today: JPMorgan, UBS, Other Wall Street Giants

US PCE Inflation to Come in ‘Hot’ Today: JPMorgan, UBS, Other Wall Street Giants
Bank of America (BofA) Boosts Bitcoin, ETH & XRP ETFs, Cuts MSTR Stock Holdings by 70%

BREAKING: Bank of America (BofA) Reveals $53M in Bitcoin, XRP, Ethereum, Solana ETFs Holding
JPMorgan & Wall Street Giants' Estimates on US CPI Inflation, Will Crypto Market Recover?

Bitcoin, ETH, XRP Risks Falling as JPMorgan & Wall Street Giants See Hot CPI Inflation at 3.8%
Bank of America (BofA) Reveals Holdings in This XRP ETF

Breaking: Bank of America (BofA) Reveals Holdings in This XRP ETF

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.