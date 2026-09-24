Home / Crypto News / Federal Reserve Unveils Two Proposals for Stablecoin Issuers Under GENIUS Act

Federal Reserve Unveils Two Proposals for Stablecoin Issuers Under GENIUS Act

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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Highlights

  • The Fed has released two proposals has it moves to implement the GENIUS ct.
  • The first proposal would require stablecoin issuers to provide full reserve backing for their stablecoins.
  • The second proposes rules for supervised banks looking to issue stablecoins.
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The U.S. Federal Reserve has released two proposals as it looks to implement the GENIUS Act and create a regulatory framework for stablecoin issuers. The first concerns reserves for these issuers, while the second focuses on rules for banks that want to issue stablecoins.

Federal Reserve Unveils Two GENIUS Act Proposals

In a press release, the Fed requested public comment on two proposals toward establishing a regulatory framework for stablecoin issuers under the GENIUS Act. The comment period for these proposals will last for 60 days following the publication in the Federal Register.

The first proposal focuses on the reserves that the stablecoin issuers will hold to fully back their stablecoins. It proposes that these issuers hold certain reserve assets such as short-term Treasury bills and “certain other high-quality, liquid assets.”

Furthermore, the Federal Reserve noted that the proposal would establish standardized capital requirements to address certain risks involved in payment stablecoin activities. Meanwhile, it would introduce rules for firms that safekeep the reserves for these GENIUS Act-compliant stablecoins. It would also clarify how Board-supervised banks can engage in activities involving these stablecoins.

This move comes as relevant agencies move to implement the GENIUS Act. Last month, the U.S. Treasury also called for public comments related to the issuance and offering of stablecoins in the U.S.

Proposal To Let Banks Issue Stablecoins

The second proposal outlines rules for Board-supervised banks looking to issue their stablecoins. Specifically, it would establish an application process for these banks when applying to issue their payment stablecoins.

As part of the application process under the GENIUS Act framework, the Federal Reserve would require these banks to submit a business plan and financial information, along with other documents. Meanwhile, the proposal would also create a process governing appeals, hearings, and final determination for applications.

For more on stablecoins, check out Best Stablecoin Settlement Platforms

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.