Home / Crypto News / Sen. Lummis Says CLARITY Act Would Let All U.S. Banks Freely Buy and Hold Bitcoin

Sen. Lummis Says CLARITY Act Would Let All U.S. Banks Freely Buy and Hold Bitcoin

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
CLARITY Act: Sen. Lummis Reveals Next Steps, Timeline For Senate Vote

Highlights

  • Sen. Cynthia Lummis told Bloomberg Crypto the CLARITY Act would let every U.S. bank freely buy and hold Bitcoin, potentially triggering a historic capital inflow.
  • The Senate faces a 60-vote cloture test with math tight, Republicans hold 53 seats and need at least seven Democrats, who have not committed.
  • Banking groups, 17 state AGs, and Jamie Dimon oppose the bill, while the SEC and CFTC say crypto rules proceed even if cloture fails.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Sen. Cynthia Lummis told Bloomberg Crypto live from Capitol Hill on September 15 that the CLARITY Act would allow every U.S. bank to freely buy and hold Bitcoin and other digital assets.

She argued the move could trigger one of the biggest capital inflows in U.S. history, hours before the Senate faces a critical 60-vote cloture test on the bill.

Banks Are Not All On Board, And the Vote Math Is Tight

Tuesday’s Senate action is a cloture motion, not final passage. Republicans hold 53 seats. At least seven Democrats must cross to reach 60.

So far, Democrats have not committed. On September 14, Senate Democrats sent a counterproposal, calling the Republican “final” ethics package insufficient.

The remarks came during a live Bloomberg Crypto interview, with Lummis seated at Capitol Hill.

A clip shared widely by Bitcoin historian Pete Rizzo captured the core argument: under the CLARITY Act, banks would no longer be blocked from holding crypto on their balance sheets.

“BTC will increase dramatically,” she said, framing it as a permissioning shift, not a purchase mandate.

That framing tracks a push Lummis has been making for months. Earlier this year, U.S. senators urged new Bitcoin and crypto capital rules for banks, arguing that the Basel 1,250% risk-weight on digital assets acts as a de facto ban.

The CLARITY Act’s Section 401 would change that. It would list buying and selling digital assets as a permitted activity for national banks, covering everything from custody to principal holdings.

The banking lobby is also pushing back. Major banking groups and New York lawyers formally opposed the CLARITY Act ahead of today’s vote.

Their chief concern is Section 10404, which they say risks draining community bank deposits into stablecoin products.

Seventeen state attorneys general, led by New York’s Letitia James, have also warned the bill weakens state fraud enforcement tools.

Lummis has not backed down. She fired back at JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon after Dimon vowed to fight the bill’s stablecoin provisions.

Regulatory Rulemaking Remains the Fallback if Cloture Fails

A failed vote does not mean a regulatory vacuum. SEC Chair Paul Atkins has said the crypto agenda will proceed even if the CLARITY Act stalls, through Project Crypto, Regulation Crypto Assets, and updated SEC guidance.

CFTC Chair Michael Selig has also indicated market-structure rules are ready if Congress stalls.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has said crypto gets regulatory clarity even if the CLARITY Act fails the Senate test.

But analysts warn the market may not wait. A CLARITY Act failure could spark a fresh Bitcoin and crypto selloff before a Q4 rebound, according to Bernstein.

That binary risk is compounded by the Fed as Bitcoin, ETH, and XRP rallies are already under threat as September 16 Fed rate hike odds surge to 86%.

The investor question Lummis is putting on the table is, if U.S. banks can legally warehouse Bitcoin under the CLARITY Act, who becomes the next marginal buyer, ETF authorized participants, strategy-style corporate treasuries, or the $20 trillion U.S. insured deposit system? Today’s 60-vote roll call is the first answer.

From on-chain data to charting, explore these free crypto tools every investor should know.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
CoinEx Crypto Exchange Shut Downs Citing Market Winter, Binance Founder CZ Reacts
XRP ETFs Top $1.7B Inflows as 21Shares Flags Utility vs Holder Value Gap
SEC Chair Atkins Says Crypto Agenda Will Proceed Even If CLARITY Act Stalls
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Explains Why Senators Must Pass Crypto Bill, Backs Scott Bessent
U.S. House Ways and Means Committee to Mark Up Crypto Tax Bill on September 16

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global Onchain Awards 2026

NOMINATIONS ARE LIVE

Nominate & Showcase Your Project to Top Web3 Leaders
Nominate Now

Related Articles

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Explains Why Senators Must Pass Crypto Bill, Backs Scott Bessent

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Explains Why Senators Must Pass Crypto Bill, Backs Scott Bessent
Bitcoin Price Prediction After US CPI and Core CPI Data Release

Breaking: US House To Hold Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill Markup Vote On September 16
Bitcoin Price Prediction After US CPI and Core CPI Data Release

Bitcoin Miner’s ‘Buy’ Signal Hints at 40% BTC Rally, Here’s All
an image of Strive's logo

Strive Adds 469 Bitcoin for $36.6 Million, Holdings Reach 25,000 BTC
Crypto Market Braces for Volatility as Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan Expect Fed Rate Hike This Week

Crypto Market Braces for Volatility as Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan Expect Fed Rate Hike This Week
an image of the Strategy logo

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys Back $139M STRC Shares, Bitcoin Holdings Unchanged

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.