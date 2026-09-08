XRP Ledger New Security Amendment Gets Validator Support Amid Critical Audit

XRP Ledger’s Permission Delegation amendment, part of xrpld 3.3.0, is progressing towards validator voting on the network. The proposed system is based on the role, and role-based authorization is brought in to the system. It allows account owners to give particular work to trusted operators without revealing keys of the primary wallets.

Ad

Ad

XRP Ledger’s Permissioned Delegation Feature Targets Institutional Operations

XRPL validator Vet has confirmed support of the amendment on X. He wrote, “I just voted Yes for Permission Delegation.” The feature has been heavily rewritten as a result of previous issues and he expressed his gratitude to Cantina for the “fresh look” at security prior to the latest vote.

The XRP Ledger amendment titled ‘Permission Delegation’, according to Vet, is tailored to make token issuers and treasury teams more secure in the day-to-day. The system gives separation of sensitive account ownership and operational responsibility.

I just voted Yes for Permission Delegation. After the initial issues last year it was reworked for months. Big thanks to Cantina for re-reviewing and verifying the security. What is this feature about? Permission Delegation is critical feature for the XRP Ledger. Allowing… https://t.co/mhf47AwkY7 pic.twitter.com/N2jq1vAr5v — Vet (@Vet_X0) September 8, 2026

Vet described the proposal as “a critical feature for the XRP Ledger.” He said it allows “issuers as well as Treasury managers to securely build their operations on the XRP Ledger.” Rather than giving out master account keys, organizations can grant certain functions, and store the master keys in a cold storage facility.

Moreover, delegated permissions may be for specific operational roles. This includes compliance measures, including clawbacks, decentralized crypto exchange trading, and token minting. Vet teams can conduct “very specific tasks” without access to employees’ accounts.

The model is supposed to be beneficial for everything from real-life tokenization of assets, stablecoins, to meme coins. It also reflects the principle of separation of duties that is observed among regulated financial institutions.

Ad

Ad

Cantina Review Identifies & Verifies Fixes

Between March 23 and April 8, an independent security assessment was performed by Cantina on the XRP Ledger amendment. The review explored the implementation of Permission Delegation and nine findings were drawn. They had two high risk issues, two medium risk issues, three low risk issues, and two information observations. There were seven issues that were addressed prior to the review.

Permission Delegation on the XRP Ledger has passed an independent security review by @cantinasecurity and the XRPL quality assurance test suite. All findings were fixed in v1.1 and verified by Cantina, and the QA team found no regressions across 5,088 tests. pic.twitter.com/R8KW2u8RLr — XRP Ledger Operations (@XRPLOperations) September 8, 2026

One of the high risk findings was an irrevocable delegated permission after deletion. The second had to do with handling authorizations for delegated mint and burn operations. Both issues were resolved and checked in new code, said Cantina.

The report also confirmed the corrections for medium risk and low risk findings such as permission validation, multisign behavior, and trustline controls.