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XRP Ledger New Security Amendment Gets Validator Support Amid Critical Audit

Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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Ripple Clears XRP Ledger 3.3.0 Upgrade Amendments for Mainnet Activation

XRP Ledger’s Permission Delegation amendment, part of xrpld 3.3.0, is progressing towards validator voting on the network. The proposed system is based on the role, and role-based authorization is brought in to the system. It allows account owners to give particular work to trusted operators without revealing keys of the primary wallets.

XRP Ledger’s Permissioned Delegation Feature Targets Institutional Operations

XRPL validator Vet has confirmed support of the amendment on X. He wrote, “I just voted Yes for Permission Delegation.” The feature has been heavily rewritten as a result of previous issues and he expressed his gratitude to Cantina for the “fresh look” at security prior to the latest vote.

The XRP Ledger amendment titled ‘Permission Delegation’, according to Vet, is tailored to make token issuers and treasury teams more secure in the day-to-day. The system gives separation of sensitive account ownership and operational responsibility.

Vet described the proposal as “a critical feature for the XRP Ledger.” He said it allows “issuers as well as Treasury managers to securely build their operations on the XRP Ledger.” Rather than giving out master account keys, organizations can grant certain functions, and store the master keys in a cold storage facility.

Moreover, delegated permissions may be for specific operational roles. This includes compliance measures, including clawbacks, decentralized crypto exchange trading, and token minting. Vet teams can conduct “very specific tasks” without access to employees’ accounts.

The model is supposed to be beneficial for everything from real-life tokenization of assets, stablecoins, to meme coins. It also reflects the principle of separation of duties that is observed among regulated financial institutions.

Cantina Review Identifies & Verifies Fixes

Between March 23 and April 8, an independent security assessment was performed by Cantina on the XRP Ledger amendment. The review explored the implementation of Permission Delegation and nine findings were drawn. They had two high risk issues, two medium risk issues, three low risk issues, and two information observations. There were seven issues that were addressed prior to the review.

One of the high risk findings was an irrevocable delegated permission after deletion. The second had to do with handling authorizations for delegated mint and burn operations. Both issues were resolved and checked in new code, said Cantina.

The report also confirmed the corrections for medium risk and low risk findings such as permission validation, multisign behavior, and trustline controls.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.