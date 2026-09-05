Home / Crypto News / GoMining Hack Drains 600+ Wallets, Thieves Consolidate $2.8M in ETH

GoMining Hack Drains 600+ Wallets, Thieves Consolidate $2.8M in ETH

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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GoMining

Highlights

  • On-chain monitor Specter flagged a suspected GoMining hack draining 600+ wallets for ~$2.8M, later consolidated into roughly 1,147 ETH.
  • A single GoMining-tagged service wallet lost ~$2.79M, nearly the entire haul, before assets were swapped and bridged across multiple chains.
  • Bitget suspended GOMINING-ETH deposits and withdrawals as GoMining stays silent, leaving markets pricing this as unconfirmed operational risk.
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On September 4, 2026, on-chain monitor Specter flagged a coordinated drain targeting more than 600 wallets suspected to be linked to the GoMining hack, the Bitcoin mining and rewards platform.

Combined losses total approximately $2.8 million. Attackers moved fast, swapping and bridging stolen assets across multiple chains before consolidating everything into roughly 1,147 ETH.

What Happened: A Tagged Service Wallet, 600+ Addresses, One Exit Route

The bulk of the damage came from a single wallet. A service address tagged on-chain as GoMining lost approximately $2.79 million, almost the entire haul in one hit.

The remaining losses spread across 600-plus other addresses. Most of those wallets had one thing in common: a prior history of holding GMT, the platform’s native token for mining allocation and ecosystem access.

That shared token history is what led Specter to cluster them together.

That said, holding GMT alone does not confirm platform affiliation for every address. The link between the drained wallets and GoMining remains on-chain inference, not company confirmation.

The suspected theft address, 0xa73…4704, was flagged by CoinGabbar as the destination point of the initial drain.

Once the wallets were emptied, the attacker followed a pattern now familiar in 2026’s cluster exploits. Stolen tokens were swapped across assets, bridged across multiple networks, then settled as ~1,147 ETH.

Cross-chain movement of this kind is designed to slow tracing. However, on-chain analytics firms like Specter can often follow the trail as it consolidates.

What Investors Should Watch: GMT Demand, Bitget Pause, and an Unanswered Question

GoMining is no longer a niche cloud-mining app. Its 2026 product stack includes NFT miners, Simple Earn, Instant Funds, GoBTC Pay, and the GMT utility token, a full ecosystem pitch to retail investors.

First: was this user self-custody, platform infrastructure, or both? Second: does GoMining’s GMT token face demand pressure if users now treat ecosystem wallets as a security risk?

Third: does Bitget’s concurrent GOMINING-ETH deposit and withdrawal suspension, announced on September 5, 2026, at 07:28 UTC+8, citing “wallet maintenance”, point to a coordinated containment effort?

A GoMining ambassador account separately noted on X that withdrawals were blocked and that GMT had sold off.

The account argued the platform was large enough to absorb the hit. That is community color, not official guidance.

Until GoMining issues a statement, markets are pricing this as unconfirmed operational risk, not a proven protocol exploit. Watch GoMining’s official X account for any first response.

This incident fits a wider 2026 pattern. Earlier this year, a mystery exploit drained hundreds of EVM wallets in a similarly coordinated sweep.

Around the same time, Humanity Protocol suffered a private-key compromise that triggered a sharp token crash.

In each case, fast multi-chain consolidation into ETH was the attacker’s chosen exit, the same playbook visible here.

For background on GoMining’s recent growth push, former Kraken CEO Tal Cohen joined the platform’s advisory board earlier in 2026.

The platform also launched its GoBTC Pay SDK to bring native Bitcoin payments into everyday commerce.

Those growth signals now sit alongside an unresolved GoMining hack allegation that the company has yet to address publicly.

Our guide covers proven strategies to earn passive income with crypto in any market condition.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.