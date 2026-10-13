Home / Crypto News / Google Launches Gemini 4 Argon With Advanced AI Reasoning Capabilities

Google Launches Gemini 4 Argon With Advanced AI Reasoning Capabilities

Coingapestaff
By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

Journalist
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
An image of Google,Gemini 4 Argon

Highlights

  • Google launched Gemini 4 Argon on October 13 through its Gemini app and developer API.
  • Google lists a one-million token context window and introductory pricing for paid developer access.
  • Google reports Argon increased agentic code submissions over 35 percent during recent internal Antigravity testing.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Google has launched Gemini 4 Argon globally, introducing its latest reasoning model for developers, businesses, and subscribers. Google says Argon handles coding, legal, financial, cybersecurity, and scientific workflows.

Gemini 4 Argon Reaches Paid Users And Developers

According to an October 13 announcement, Google offers Argon through the Gemini app and Search AI Mode to Pro and Ultra subscribers. Developers can access Argon through Google AI Studio and the Gemini API, while businesses use Google Cloud. Meanwhile, Google AI Ultra customers can run the model through Antigravity, its agent-based software development environment.

The company introduced pricing of $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens. Google’s developer documentation says both rates double after November 30, when the introductory period ends.

According to its specifications, it has a context window of 1,048,576 tokens and multiple levels of reasoning effort. While Google’s output is text, Google says that Argon is capable of accepting text, images, video, audio, and PDF documents.

Google Reports Gains In Coding And Reasoning

In internal tests, Google reported over 35% more agentic code submissions through Antigravity. The firm claimed teams have been able to decrease code rollbacks by almost a third when using Argon for engineering. For example, Google reported a 40% reduction in session preparation time for its Agent Development Kit.

In its own statement, Google said its Argon earned the top spot on the Vals Index, which evaluates the performance of professionals in artificial intelligence. The company said that the areas of finance, legal work, coding, and tax work were among those that performed well. It has a model card that outlines safety testing and explains how the model is tested and its limitations.

Gemini’s Argon 4 launch comes five days after Anthropic released Claude Haiku 5.5. As it was earlier reported by Coingape, Anthropic introduced Claude Haiku 5.5 for high-volume tasks, including customer support. That smaller version of the company was $0.10 per million input tokens for prompts of less than 100,000 tokens. 

Research And Cybersecurity Expand Argon’s Applications

On the cybersecurity front, Google says Argon has enabled researchers to detect and fix software defects in a safe environment. Through Google’s Fairwind Program, Wiz explored areas of vulnerability in healthcare and government. The program will roll out to hundreds more vetted security partners beginning October 13, Google said.

In the field of scientific research, Google announced that Argon helped speed molecular modeling calculations and enabled quantum computing experiments. Researchers at Isomorphic Labs used the model to review patents and scientific documents for drug discovery work.

Google said that the safety assessments included those for biological misuse, cyber threats, and unauthorized use of autonomous agents. The company said that in testing, it reduced the rate of successful prompt-injection attacks to 0.7% of 15 adaptive attempts. Google opened applications for 10,000 scientists to receive six months of free Antigravity access. 

Google’s Gemini 4 Argon launch comes after Anthropic committed $150 million to federal AI research. Anthropic announced the funding on October 8 as part of its participation in the US Genesis Mission.

For more investment opportunities, retail investors can explore pre-IPO tokens offering exposure to major private tech companies.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Michael Saylor Signals Bitcoin Bull Market Has Begun, Predicts Return Above $100K
Solana Alpenglow Upgrade Set for October 21, Here’s Why It Matters
Kalshi Seeks Full Sixth Circuit Review of Prediction Market Regulation Ruling
Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Is Preparing for Potential Stablecoin Opportunities in the US
Ripple Partners With Privy to Expand XRPL Access for XRP and RLUSD Payments

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global ONCHAIN AWARDS 2026

WHO MADE THE LIST?

Meet the winners
View Winners

Related Articles

an image of Saylor and the Strategy logo

Michael Saylor Signals Bitcoin Bull Market Has Begun, Predicts Return Above $100K
Solana Alpenglow upgrade passes with 98% support as price forecast highlights $460 target

Solana Alpenglow Upgrade Set for October 21, Here’s Why It Matters
an image of the Kalshi logo

Kalshi Seeks Full Sixth Circuit Review of Prediction Market Regulation Ruling
an image of Wells Fargo. logo

Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Is Preparing for Potential Stablecoin Opportunities in the US
an image of the Ripple, XRP, RLUSD, and XRPL logos

Ripple Partners With Privy to Expand XRPL Access for XRP and RLUSD Payments
Citi Upgrades Galaxy Digital to Buy, Raises GLXY Price Target to $28

Citi Upgrades Galaxy Digital to Buy, Raises GLXY Price Target to $28

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.