Wall Street Giant Interactive Brokers Launches Ethereum Staking, Expanding Crypto Offering

Interactive Brokers, which manages over $900 billion in clients’ assets, has launched crypto staking services in partnership with Zerohash. The service will start with Ethereum staking and expand the firm’s crypto offering, which already includes trading in up to 20 assets.

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Interactive Brokers Rolls Out Ethereum Staking For Its Clients

In a press release, the brokerage platform announced that it has launched crypto staking for eligible clients and that Zerohash will provide the staking services. This will enable customers to earn rewards on their crypto holdings through staking.

Interactive Brokers further revealed that it will first launch Ethereum staking for its clients. “At launch, eligible Interactive Brokers LLC clients can stake Ethereum through the Staking Dashboard in IBKR’s Client Portal, where they can submit stake or unstake requests and monitor pending activity,” the firm said.

This launch follows the broker’s earlier crypto rollouts. Earlier this year, Interactive Brokers launched Bitcoin and Ethereum futures trading in partnership with Coinbase Derivatives. Meanwhile, it already supports trading for 20 crypto assets.

Commenting on the launch of its staking services, the firm’s CEO Milan Galik noted that it was similar to the Stock Yield Enhancement Program, which allows customers to earn extra income on the shares they own. “We want clients to earn more from the assets they hold,” he added.

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IBKR Stock Falls

The broker’s stock, IBKR, is down on the day amid the launch of its Ethereum staking service. The stock is trading at around $87, down over 1%, according to TradingView data. The stock is also down over the past week and down 4% in the past month.

However, the Interactive Brokers stock is still up over 32% year-to-date (YTD). Beyond expanding its crypto offerings, the broker has also entered the prediction markets industry, tapping into the growth the likes of Kalshi and Polymarket have recorded this year.

In May, the broker launched its unified prediction markets platform, which integrates Kalshi, CME, and ForecastEx’s markets. The platform aggregates similar contracts from all connected prediction-market platforms into a single searchable interface, providing users with the best price.

For more on staking, check out the Best Crypto Staking Platforms