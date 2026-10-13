Home / Crypto News / Wall Street Giant Interactive Brokers Launches Ethereum Staking, Expanding Crypto Offering

Wall Street Giant Interactive Brokers Launches Ethereum Staking, Expanding Crypto Offering

Boluwatife Adeyemi
Updated
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Interactive Brokers has launched its crypto staking services starting with Ethereum.
  • This expands its crypto offerings as it already offers crypto trading of 20 assets.
  • The staking service is in collaboration with Zerohash.
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Interactive Brokers, which manages over $900 billion in clients’ assets, has launched crypto staking services in partnership with Zerohash. The service will start with Ethereum staking and expand the firm’s crypto offering, which already includes trading in up to 20 assets.

Interactive Brokers Rolls Out Ethereum Staking For Its Clients

In a press release, the brokerage platform announced that it has launched crypto staking for eligible clients and that Zerohash will provide the staking services. This will enable customers to earn rewards on their crypto holdings through staking.

Interactive Brokers further revealed that it will first launch Ethereum staking for its clients. “At launch, eligible Interactive Brokers LLC clients can stake Ethereum through the Staking Dashboard in IBKR’s Client Portal, where they can submit stake or unstake requests and monitor pending activity,” the firm said.

This launch follows the broker’s earlier crypto rollouts. Earlier this year, Interactive Brokers launched Bitcoin and Ethereum futures trading in partnership with Coinbase Derivatives. Meanwhile, it already supports trading for 20 crypto assets.

Commenting on the launch of its staking services, the firm’s CEO Milan Galik noted that it was similar to the Stock Yield Enhancement Program, which allows customers to earn extra income on the shares they own. “We want clients to earn more from the assets they hold,” he added.

IBKR Stock Falls

The broker’s stock, IBKR, is down on the day amid the launch of its Ethereum staking service. The stock is trading at around $87, down over 1%, according to TradingView data. The stock is also down over the past week and down 4% in the past month.

Source: TradingView

However, the Interactive Brokers stock is still up over 32% year-to-date (YTD). Beyond expanding its crypto offerings, the broker has also entered the prediction markets industry, tapping into the growth the likes of Kalshi and Polymarket have recorded this year.

In May, the broker launched its unified prediction markets platform, which integrates Kalshi, CME, and ForecastEx’s markets. The platform aggregates similar contracts from all connected prediction-market platforms into a single searchable interface, providing users with the best price.

For more on staking, check out the Best Crypto Staking Platforms

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.