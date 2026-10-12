Bitmine Adds 12,532 ETH as Tom Lee Predicts BMNR To Outperform Crypto Market

Ethereum treasury firm Bitmine bought more ETH last week, extending its streak of consecutive weekly purchases. This comes as the company’s Chairman Tom Lee predicted that the BMNR stock will outperform the crypto bull market.

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Bitmine Buys 12,532 ETH As Holdings Approach 6.03 Million Ethereum

According to a press release, the Ethereum treasury firm announced that it acquired 12,532 ETH over the past week. The company has notably bought ETH every week since it adopted the Treasury strategy last year.

Bitmine now holds 6,028,946 ETH, representing over 4.9% of the total Ethereum supply, while its total staked ETH stands at 5,067,309, worth nearly $13 billion. This follows the company’s $41 million Ethereum purchase last week, acquiring 15,112 ETH two weeks ago.

The company is now 99% of the way to reaching its target of holding 5% of the total Ethereum supply. Last week, Tom Lee said Bitmine will halt Ethereum purchases once it reaches its goal of holding 5% of the supply.

The treasury firm needs to buy only about 100,000 ETH to reach this 5% supply target. It is worth noting that the firm currently holds an unrealized loss of $4.8 billion on its Ethereum position, according to DropsTab data. Its average cost price is $3,324 on its holdings.

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BMNR To Outperform The Crypto Market

Tom Lee said that they believe that the BMNR stock will outperform the imminent crypto bull market. He noted that they have strengthened their competitive position over the past year in the midst of the bear market.

“The accumulation of a majority of our 6 million ETH took place in the midst of a crypto bear market and with the Company nearing our 5% ETH accumulation target, we believe the company is attractively positioned ahead of the coming crypto bull,” the Bitmine chairman said. He also highlighted how the ETH price outperformed the stock market in Q3.

Lee noted that Ethereum outperformed the S&P 500 despite macro headwinds such as the Fed rate hike, rising oil prices and global bond yields. Meanwhile, he mentioned wealth transfer, tokenization, DATs absorbing crypto supply and crypto being an AI downstream story as factors that will drive the “largest ever crypto bull market.”

For more on tokenization, check out Best Institutional Custody Solutions for Tokenized Assets, RWAs & Securities