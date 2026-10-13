Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin News / Breaking: Metaplanet Launches 51.9 Billion Yen Bonds To Buy More Bitcoin

Breaking: Metaplanet Launches 51.9 Billion Yen Bonds To Buy More Bitcoin

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Metaplanet Moves Out 3,881 Bitcoin amid $1.6 Billion in Unrealized Loss

Highlights

  • Metaplanet announces ¥52 billion in zero-coupon convertible bonds.
  • Out of this, ¥23.6 billion will repay borrowings, while up to ¥28.3 billion is earmarked for share buybacks.
  • Metaplanet held 44,000 BTC as its borrowing-to-Bitcoin NAV ratio reached 17.7%.
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Metaplanet has announced almost ¥52 billion ($328.85 million) zero-coupon convertible bond issuance in order to restructure its debt and improve its financial position. It is projected to raise net proceeds of about ¥51.9 billion from the offering. It aims at reducing debt, which could, in turn, help in acquiring Bitcoin in the future.

Metaplanet Targets Debt Reduction With Zero-Coupon Bonds

Metaplanet is set to use up ¥23.6 billion for the repayment of existing borrowings and will spend up to ¥28.3 billion on share buybacks, the company said in the announcement dated October 13. The company is going to sell the bonds on October 29, 2026.

As of the end of September 2026, Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings stood at 44,000 BTC. But its exposure to the volatility of Bitcoin has also grown as it has started to rely on BTC-collateralized borrowing.

As of September 30, the company’s Bitcoin net asset value (BTC NAV) was roughly 17.7% outstanding borrowings. This was above the company’s internal target of 10% or less.

Metaplanet wants to normalise its leverage and get financial space to make other price drops less of a shock if Bitcoin plummets, the company said.

The financing will be used to optimize the company’s debt, the company explained, by switching borrowings secured by Bitcoin with unsecured, long-term financing.

The bonds are to be used for “long-term funds without an interest burden,” the announcement said, for five years to their final maturity.

¥28.3 Billion Set Aside for Share Buybacks

Metaplanet plans to spend ¥23.6 billion of the proceeds on partially repaying its existing credit facility backed by Bitcoin. As of September 30, there were outstanding balances of approximately $649.5 million on the facility, with a borrowing capacity of $800 million.

The rest of the money, ¥28.3 billion, would cover share repurchases from October to December 2026. Should the planned repurchases be lower than the amount of ¥25.3 billion procured by the ToSTNeT-3 transaction, the remaining amount can be used to purchase the market or to repay debt.

Metaplanet will also introduce a new share repurchase program of up to a total of ¥60 billion.

The bonds are zero coupon bonds and are convertible into shares under certain conditions. Metaplanet plans to establish the conversion price at a level where its multiple of NAV is not greater than 1.0x.

The financing was not done with the purpose of increasing the company’s Bitcoin holdings per share at this point, according to the company.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.