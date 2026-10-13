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Here’s Why Bitcoin Price Is Rebounding Sharply Today

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Here's Why Bitcoin Price Is Rebounding Sharply Today

Highlights

  • Bitcoin price saw sharp bounce today despite investors remain cautious ahead of CPI inflation print.
  • Mix of macro and technical factors including easing global yields and falling oil prices.
  • Bitcoin chart patterns shows bullish continuation toward $94,000.
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Bitcoin price is rebounding more than 3% today, bouncing from $81,017 to $84,074. The sharp rise comes amid a mix of macro and technical factors. Traders remain bullish amid BTC buys by Strategy and other corporate Bitcoin treasuries.

Derivatives markets are also showing massive buying across CME, Binance, and other crypto exchanges. Notably, Bitcoin futures open interest jumped almost 3% in the past few hours.

Macro-Driven Bitcoin Price Rebound

Bitcoin price shows upside move after US President Donald Trump’s comments on Russia and Ukraine ceasefire. He believes both Putin and Zelenskyy want to reach a deal to end the war in Ukraine, but “they don’t know how.”

Also, Trump does not believe China and Russia are helping Iran. “They have too much to lose, and we would know about it,” he added. As a result, oil prices fell to almost $92 per barrel on Tuesday.

“Prices are coming down and as soon as the war ends, which will be very soon with Iran, the oil will drop like a rock,” Trump said.

Bitcoin price hit $84,000 as global bond yields fell as a tech-led sell-off boosted safe-haven demand and declining oil prices eased inflation concerns. The US 10-year Treasury yield dropped to 5.18% as investors look ahead to key economic data releases this week, including the CPI inflation data for September.

In addition, the US dollar index (DXY) is falling today amid easing US Treasury yields, Japan’s PPI coming in at 6.8%, well below expectations of 7.6%, and central banks’ interventions.

Massive Short Liquidations amid Technical Chart Strength

Analysts are leaning bullish on Bitcoin price rebound, supported by lower exchange-held supply and reduced panic selling. However, prices recorded volatility as investors remained cautious ahead of key macro events this week and Fed official comments.

Bitcoin Price in Daily Timeframe
Bitcoin Price in Daily Timeframe. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin price rebounded exactly from the 50-day moving average and continued its upside momentum within the ascending channel. This combines with negative Bitcoin funding rates for the first time in 3 months, which historically led to positive price action.

Popular analyst Cheds Trading also noted a bullish engulfing pattern on the 4-hour chart. Technical indicators and high possiblity of Bitcoin price continuing upside in the ascending channel could trigger a rally to $94,000.

BTC Bullish Engulfing Pattern on 4-Hour Chart
BTC Bullish Engulfing Pattern on 4-Hour Chart. Source: Cheds Trading

Coinglass data also shows continued short liquidations in Bitcoin over the last few hours. Total crypto market short liquidations over the last 4 hours were $7 million, with Bitcoin accounting for more than $3 million. Meanwhile, long liquidations continue in Ethereum, Solana, NEAR, and XRP.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.