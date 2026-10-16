Home / Crypto News / Coinbase Expands Marqeta Partnership to Bring Stablecoin-Backed Payment Cards to Businesses

Coinbase Expands Marqeta Partnership to Bring Stablecoin-Backed Payment Cards to Businesses

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Coinbase and Marqeta expand their partnership to offer businesses stablecoin-backed cards for everyday customer purchases.
  • Coinbase handles custody and fiat conversion, while Base supports settlement and Marqeta manages card issuance.
  • Businesses can fund card programs around the clock, but neither company has announced launch dates.
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Coinbase has expanded its partnership with Nasdaq-listed Marqeta to introduce stablecoin-backed payment cards for businesses, allowing customers to spend digital assets through existing card networks while supporting round-the-clock funding services globally.

Coinbase and Marqeta Expand Stablecoin-Backed Card Services

Marqeta announced the expanded partnership on October 16, building on its existing card-issuing relationship with Coinbase. Through the agreement, enterprise customers will gain access to stablecoin-backed payment cards using Marqeta’s processing platform.

Under the deal, Coinbase will hold stablecoins and will serve as the counterparty to liquidate digital assets into traditional currencies. Meanwhile, Marqeta will be responsible for card issuance, payments, and bank and payment network relationships.

The service will help companies in the cryptocurrency sector and those in traditional business areas to launch digital asset payment services. As a result, cardholders will be able to spend stablecoin balances at millions of merchants worldwide.

According to Anthony Peculic, Marqeta’s chief strategy officer, the agreement represents a natural step in developing stablecoin-backed cards. He said Coinbase provides the infrastructure needed to support Marqeta’s enterprise customers.

Coinbase Uses Base Blockchain for Stablecoin Settlement

For settlement, Coinbase will use its Base blockchain to process transactions through the new payment infrastructure. The network will facilitate quick on-chain transactions at relatively low fees in turn.

This allows businesses to sustain their card programs on an ongoing basis and beyond regular banking hours. Coinbase will manage the transfer of digital assets and fiat conversions in purchases via its payment systems.

The agreement comes on the heels of Coinbase’s partnership with Citi to offer stablecoin payments to corporate customers. Moreover, that partnership integrates blockchain payment systems into traditional banking systems for digital asset and fiat transactions.

About the partnership, Coinbase’s head of infrastructure products Alec Lovett explained the payment capabilities of the two companies. He said the arrangement would support real-time transactions for businesses and consumers.

Marqeta Expands Digital Asset Payment Infrastructure

Before the latest announcement, Marqeta already provided card-issuing services for Coinbase through their existing business relationship. The company handled almost $400 billion in payment volume and served over 40 countries in 2025.

Coinbase also worked on its stablecoin business independently, launching its own Coinbase-backed OUSD stablecoin on a variety of blockchains. During September, the stablecoin became available on Ethereum, Solana, and Base.

However, neither company disclosed the financial terms of the expanded agreement or a specific launch date for enterprise customers. Similarly, Marqeta has not determined which stablecoins the new card programs will have the ability to accommodate.

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Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.