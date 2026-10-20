Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin and Oil in Focus as Iran Threatens Critical Gulf Digital Infrastructure

Bitcoin and Oil in Focus as Iran Threatens Critical Gulf Digital Infrastructure

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
US-Iran Talks: Negotiators Wrap Up Doha Meeting With "Positive Progress" As Next Round Set for July 18

Highlights

  • IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi named seven Hormuz undersea cables as potential targets amid ongoing US-Iran conflict.
  • The affected cables carry under 1% of global bandwidth, but Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain face acute regional exposure.
  • The digital threat compounds Hormuz oil risk, adding a fresh risk-off variable for Bitcoin and Gulf equities like Saudi TASI (-13%).
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a stark warning. Spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi publicly flagged seven major Hormuz undersea cables as potential targets amid the continuing US-Iran conflict.

He described them as infrastructure “all of which the world’s internet and commercial data depend on.”

The statement, reported by Iran International and Al Arabiya, adds a sharp digital risk layer to an already elevated energy and shipping risk premium around the Gulf’s most critical chokepoint.

Which Cables Are at Risk, and Who Feels It Most?

Mohebbi did not name the specific systems, but cybersecurity researchers have identified Hormuz undersea cables including FALCON and Gulf Bridge International as running through Iranian waters or the strait.

This warning did not arrive in isolation. Earlier in October, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, had already signalled that regional cables, data centres, and AI facilities, valued at roughly $2 trillion, could come “within our range” if hostilities resumed.

Analyst Andreas Krieg of King’s College London described the framing as “fundamentally about deterrence.”

Yet, against the backdrop of ongoing US-Iran tensions, the signalling carries real weight for markets.

The International Cable Protection Committee has counted five active submarine cable segments crossing the chokepoint.

Iraq is the most exposed nation. Both of its active international submarine cable systems, FALCON and Gulf Bridge International, pass directly through the strait, leaving it almost no alternative routing.

Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain face similarly limited redundancy. The UAE is comparatively better insulated, as it lands most of its cables at Fujairah, east of the chokepoint.

Saudi Arabia draws the bulk of its international bandwidth from its Red Sea coast.

Still, banking, cloud services, and government communications across the Gulf remain highly dependent on these systems, and so does the AI data-centre build-out accelerating inside the UAE.

Disruption to those hubs would ripple across the same Gulf energy and market pressures investors have already been navigating.

Cybersecurity firm inCyber notes that the affected cables carry less than 1% of global international bandwidth. A complete outage would not trigger a worldwide blackout.

However, the regional impact would be acute, and that regional exposure is exactly where Gulf equity capital and AI infrastructure investment is concentrated.

What This Means for Bitcoin, Oil, and Gulf Markets

Oil prices already carry a risk premium tied to Hormuz. A digital threat compounds that uncertainty. For crypto, the picture is nuanced.

Bitcoin has shown sensitivity to de-escalation signals in recent weeks. As Strait of Hormuz reopening talks remain live, any fresh escalation, digital or kinetic, introduces a new risk-off variable.

Regional connectivity disruptions could theoretically affect local crypto on-ramps and fintech settlement rails, though global Hormuz undersea cables disruption would not impair the broader Bitcoin network, which is globally distributed.

Prior CoinGape reporting shows Bitcoin rebounds on de-escalation hopes and held above key levels even amid kinetic strikes.

The IRGC cable warning introduces a new variable into that calculus. Saudi TASI is down roughly 13% over the past six months. Qatar’s index sits around 25% off its cycle highs.

Adding digital infrastructure risk to energy risk deepens the uncertainty overlay for regional asset allocators.

No confirmed sabotage has occurred. This remains deliberate signalling. Yet as the US-Iran war coverage at CoinGape has tracked, the conflict has repeatedly surprised markets with rapid escalations.

Investors should watch for further IRGC statements, progress on the 7-day Hormuz reopening proposals, shipping and tanker data, Gulf equity performance, and Bitcoin’s response to any shifts in risk appetite.

The explicit naming of Hormuz undersea cables elevates the digital dimension of a conflict that has, until now, been defined by oil, shipping, and air strikes.

For investors, it is one more layer of geopolitical risk premium on Gulf assets, energy infrastructure, and the tech build-out that Gulf sovereign wealth has spent years financing.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.