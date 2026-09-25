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Home / Crypto News / SEC Closed Door Meeting LIVE Updates: Will Oct. 1 Hearing Solve Bitcoin, ETH, XRP Crypto Rules Mystery?
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SEC Closed Door Meeting LIVE Updates: Will Oct. 1 Hearing Solve Bitcoin, ETH, XRP Crypto Rules Mystery?

SEC Closed Door Meeting LIVE Updates: Will Oct. 1 Hearing Solve Bitcoin, ETH, XRP Crypto Rules Mystery?
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Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
News Writer & Journalist
Published 1 hour ago
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

SEC Closed Door Meeting LIVE Updates Today September 25: The SEC is now in the spotlight ahead of its October 1 closed-door session. The meeting has raised speculation about what will be discussed behind closed doors.

This schedule has even led to rumors that Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and overall crypto market rules could be discussed behind the closed doors. Recently, the SEC also held a closed hearing on Thursday, September 24, which has added further fuel to the speculations.

In the Senate, the Clarity Act has stalled until the midterms, per reports. Meanwhile, other regulatory agencies like the SEC, CFTC, and others are operating within the current framework. Amid this backdrop, any news out of the SEC meeting could garner massive attention from the crypto market. Stay updated with the SEC meeting updates and other developments on CoinGape’s live blog.

04:05:00 PM UTC, 25 September 2026

SEC Innovation Exemption Opens Five-Year Pathway For Tokenized Stock Trading

an image of the RLUSD and SEC logo

 

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has finally released its much-anticipated exemption for innovation in tokenized stock trading, which will provide a five-year window for platforms to offer traditional assets 24 hours a day. The order provides conditional exemptive relief for Tokenized Securities Venues (TSVs) that wish to operate through a permissioned automated market maker or liquidity pool to trade tokenized stocks of the National Market System (NMS).

 

The decision comes days after the CLARITY Act’s Senate cloture vote failed. The exemption might allow platforms such as Coinbase and Robinhood to offer more tokenized stocks, and Hyperliquid’s HYPE has jumped to prominence since the development. Read More.

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03:55:00 PM UTC, 25 September 2026

SEC Meeting Comes As Regulators Turn To Existing Crypto Authority

an image of the U.S. SEC logo and its chair Paul Atkins

 

Federal regulators are facing attention over their approach to cryptocurrencies as Congress remains divided over comprehensive market-structure legislation. The SEC’s October 1 closed-door meeting comes during that transition, raising speculation about the agency’s next steps.

 

 

Recently, SEC Chair Paul Atkins has backed efforts to modernize securities rules through the agency’s existing authority, while the CFTC has also been developing its own crypto framework. The closed nature of the October 1 session means details may remain limited. Hence, this live update will follow announcements, filings and developments connected to the SEC’s regulatory today.

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03:45:00 PM UTC, 25 September 2026

SEC Closed-Door Session Raises Fresh Questions After Clarity Act Stalls

CLARITY Act Section 10505 Negotiations Force Another Delay on SEC Tokenization Framework

 

The October 1 closed-door meeting of the SEC follows the absence of any progress on the Senate bill to pass the Clarity Act. This has introduced yet another twist to the U.S. cryptocurrency regulatory environment. The secretiveness of the SEC meeting is raising doubts as agencies contemplate actions other than Congress to address digital assets.

 

The agency has already stated that it is considering adjustments to the rules on investment adviser custody and crypto assets. The October 1 meeting is coming up, and investors will be paying close attention to the public information that will be available before and after the meeting.

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03:35:00 PM UTC, 25 September 2026

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP In Spotlight Ahead Of SEC October 1 Meeting

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Price Outlook After CLARITY Act Vote Pushed to September

 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP are among the cryptocurrencies under radar as the SEC prepares for its October 1 closed-door meeting. The private session has spurred conversations throughout the digital asset sector, especially since there is some uncertainty about how current securities laws may be interpreted to apply to crypto assets.

 

In the meantime, the SEC has been busy enforcing existing regulations, and Congress is weighing new legislation. As the Clarity Act languishes in the Senate, it’s the actions federal agencies can take on their own that are gaining more traction. This is a live blog of the SEC meeting and crypto regulations.

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03:30:00 PM UTC, 25 September 2026

SEC October 1 Closed-Door Meeting Puts Crypto Regulation Back In Focus

an image of the SEC logo to represent the news on the regulatory agenda

 

The SEC is under pressure to give more clarity on crypto and the closed-door meeting on October 1 is in the limelight currently. As this will be a private session, there is a high level of interest from market participants on what topics may be covered. Meanwhile, Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP continue to be the focus of the debate on the regulatory front, and the passage of the Clarity Act still has a ways to go.

 

The meeting comes as a result of uncertainty about the future of cryptocurrencies in the United States. This is a live blog of the meeting as it happens and as details unfold today.

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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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