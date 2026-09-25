SEC Closed Door Meeting LIVE Updates: Will Oct. 1 Hearing Solve Bitcoin, ETH, XRP Crypto Rules Mystery?

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Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.

SEC Closed Door Meeting LIVE Updates Today September 25: The SEC is now in the spotlight ahead of its October 1 closed-door session. The meeting has raised speculation about what will be discussed behind closed doors.

This schedule has even led to rumors that Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and overall crypto market rules could be discussed behind the closed doors. Recently, the SEC also held a closed hearing on Thursday, September 24, which has added further fuel to the speculations.

In the Senate, the Clarity Act has stalled until the midterms, per reports. Meanwhile, other regulatory agencies like the SEC, CFTC, and others are operating within the current framework. Amid this backdrop, any news out of the SEC meeting could garner massive attention from the crypto market. Stay updated with the SEC meeting updates and other developments on CoinGape’s live blog.