SEC Closed Door Meeting LIVE Updates: Will Oct. 1 Hearing Solve Bitcoin, ETH, XRP Crypto Rules Mystery?
SEC Innovation Exemption Opens Five-Year Pathway For Tokenized Stock Trading
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has finally released its much-anticipated exemption for innovation in tokenized stock trading, which will provide a five-year window for platforms to offer traditional assets 24 hours a day. The order provides conditional exemptive relief for Tokenized Securities Venues (TSVs) that wish to operate through a permissioned automated market maker or liquidity pool to trade tokenized stocks of the National Market System (NMS).
The decision comes days after the CLARITY Act’s Senate cloture vote failed. The exemption might allow platforms such as Coinbase and Robinhood to offer more tokenized stocks, and Hyperliquid’s HYPE has jumped to prominence since the development. Read More.
SEC Meeting Comes As Regulators Turn To Existing Crypto Authority
Federal regulators are facing attention over their approach to cryptocurrencies as Congress remains divided over comprehensive market-structure legislation. The SEC’s October 1 closed-door meeting comes during that transition, raising speculation about the agency’s next steps.
My thanks go to everyone who put so much effort into the CLARITY Act— across the Administration, Congress, investors, and innovators. Our collective conviction that America must continue to lead is indispensable.
I have been unequivocal: with or without legislation, we will act…
— Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) September 16, 2026
Recently, SEC Chair Paul Atkins has backed efforts to modernize securities rules through the agency’s existing authority, while the CFTC has also been developing its own crypto framework. The closed nature of the October 1 session means details may remain limited. Hence, this live update will follow announcements, filings and developments connected to the SEC’s regulatory today.
SEC Closed-Door Session Raises Fresh Questions After Clarity Act Stalls
The October 1 closed-door meeting of the SEC follows the absence of any progress on the Senate bill to pass the Clarity Act. This has introduced yet another twist to the U.S. cryptocurrency regulatory environment. The secretiveness of the SEC meeting is raising doubts as agencies contemplate actions other than Congress to address digital assets.
The agency has already stated that it is considering adjustments to the rules on investment adviser custody and crypto assets. The October 1 meeting is coming up, and investors will be paying close attention to the public information that will be available before and after the meeting.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP In Spotlight Ahead Of SEC October 1 Meeting
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP are among the cryptocurrencies under radar as the SEC prepares for its October 1 closed-door meeting. The private session has spurred conversations throughout the digital asset sector, especially since there is some uncertainty about how current securities laws may be interpreted to apply to crypto assets.
In the meantime, the SEC has been busy enforcing existing regulations, and Congress is weighing new legislation. As the Clarity Act languishes in the Senate, it’s the actions federal agencies can take on their own that are gaining more traction. This is a live blog of the SEC meeting and crypto regulations.
SEC October 1 Closed-Door Meeting Puts Crypto Regulation Back In Focus
The SEC is under pressure to give more clarity on crypto and the closed-door meeting on October 1 is in the limelight currently. As this will be a private session, there is a high level of interest from market participants on what topics may be covered. Meanwhile, Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP continue to be the focus of the debate on the regulatory front, and the passage of the Clarity Act still has a ways to go.
The meeting comes as a result of uncertainty about the future of cryptocurrencies in the United States. This is a live blog of the meeting as it happens and as details unfold today.