ADA Price Jumps 5% as FC Barcelona Taps Cardano for New Web3 Fan Platform

Cardano price rose 5% today to a 24-hour high of $0.2544 as FC Barcelona launched Barça Fan Lab on Cardano. The platform, developed with Andamio, will support fan participation, digital credentials, collectibles, and Web3 portfolios.

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ADA Price Jumps as Barça Fan Lab Launches

According to the Cardano Foundation, FC Barcelona has launched Barça Fan Lab with Andamio using Cardano infrastructure. The platform aims to shift fans from being passive consumers of content to active participants in the digital space.

The Barcelona project adds another use case to Cardano’s expanding blockchain ecosystem. That expansion was most recently made possible via the x402 software kit, which made it possible for applications and AI agents to handle transactions with ADA.

While these developments expand Cardano’s utility, ADA also saw sharp price movement during the session. Despite rising, the token later pulled back from its $0.2544 high as selling pressure emerged near resistance. At press time, Cardano traded at $0.2482, holding a 1.47% jump over the last 24 hours.

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FC Barcelona Brings Fan Credentials to Cardano

Through the Barça Fan Lab, supporters will be able to learn the club’s history, identity, and values using structured learning pathways. On top of this, fans are able to participate in community events and earn verifiable digital credentials.

Access will use BarçaID, while each participant can create a Cardano-based Web3 portfolio. The portfolio may store credentials and access tokens that are obtained from activities conducted on the platform.

The program will include club history, sustainability, digital communities, and Web3 use cases. These include collectibles, loyalty functionality, NFTs, smart contracts, and recognition systems on the blockchain.

Other topics range from inclusion, empowerment of women, technology, and responsible digital innovation. Subsequently, FC Barcelona wants fans to participate and receive verifiable recognition for their contributions.

Catalyst Fund 13 Supports Barça Fan Lab Development

Barça Fan Lab is supported through Cardano’s Catalyst Fund 13, while Andamio serves as the technology partner. Catalyst accepts proposals from the public, goes through community review, and votes on these projects.

The learning pathways, digital credentials, and community activities are made possible through the infrastructure provided by Andamio. That collaboration allows Barcelona to have a Cardano-based solution to ensure that fans participate and their actions are registered and verified.

The project comes at a time when Cardano’s network infrastructure is undergoing a broader transformation. The changes are preparations for the Dijkstra upgrade as part of the network’s planned protocol development on Node 11.1.1.

As we reported, Node 11.1.1 removed older tracing systems and addressed issues linked to Genesis operations. Later releases, however, will set up Plutus V4 and nested transactions in advance of the final protocol upgrade.