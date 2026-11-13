Home / Crypto News / Meta Reportedly Testing Out Prediction Market App ‘Takes’ Ahead of Potential Rollout

Meta Reportedly Testing Out Prediction Market App ‘Takes’ Ahead of Potential Rollout

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Meta's employees are reportedly testing out the company's proposed prediction market app 'Takes.'
  • These employees are wagering 'Cred' on event contracts instead of real money.
  • The proposed prediction market app was previously called Arena.
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Tech giant Meta is moving ahead with its proposed prediction market app, which employees are reportedly testing. As part of the testing process, employees are using ‘Cred’ to bet on events instead of wagering real money.

Meta Employees Test Out Prediction Market App

According to a WSJ report, the company’s employees have begun testing the prediction market app, which is under development. This is notably a step that the tech giant often takes before the public release of a product.

As part of the testing process on the application, called Takes, employees wager on events and questions using cred rather than real money. Correct predictions earn points while users lose points when a prediction is incorrect.

Details about the planned Meta prediction market app first emerged earlier this year. As CoinGape reported in June, the app was first called Arena when Meta began developing it. The current name, Takes, could still change before a public release.

With its proposed prediction market app, the tech giant could rival top crypto prediction market platforms such as Polymarket and Kalshi. It remains to be seen whether the company would enable wagers with real money like these platforms or simply stick to using cred to earn points.

A potential rollout could come at a time when prediction markets are facing pushback from state regulators, who argue that these platforms operate as illegal betting sites. Louisiana recently sued these prediction market platforms, becoming the 13th state to bring an enforcement action against the industry. Similar to other actions, Louisiana argues that these platforms are offering illegal gambling.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.