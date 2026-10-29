Home / Crypto News / Polymarket Halts Trading Amid Reports Of Users’ Wallets Being Drained

Polymarket Halts Trading Amid Reports Of Users’ Wallets Being Drained

Boluwatife Adeyemi
Updated
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Polymarket has halted trading on its exchange and has gone into cancel-only mode.
  • The prediction market platform has also paused relayer actions.
  • This follows reports of users' wallets being drained.
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Prediction market platform Polymarket has halted trading and gone into cancel-only mode following reports of users’ wallets being drained. After an investigation, the platform revealed that one of its third-party providers was compromised, causing the breach.

Polymarket Halts Trading After Users Suffer Exploit

According to the prediction market platform’s status page, the platform has halted trading and is in cancel-only mode. It also paused relayer actions while it investigated incidents of users suffering wallet exploits.

Following the investigation, Polymarket announced that it had identified and fixed the issue that was impacting its international platform. It revealed that one of its third-party providers was compromised and that it had referred the incident to relevant law enforcement.

The top prediction market platform added that it will reimburse anyone who was impacted by the incident. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily halted trading and are working to bring the platform back online, the status page read.

Top crypto wallet MetaMask, which offers Polymarket’s prediction markets, also commented on the incident. In an X post, MetaMask said that its prediction market users are unaffected by the issue. “While MetaMask has implemented Polymarket prediction markets, we do not use Polymarket’s front end nor SDKs,” the X post read.

Polymarket eventually resumed trading at 3 pm ET, noting that it had fully resolved the incident. Meanwhile, losses from the exploit are up to $2.7 million, according to DeFiLlama’s founder “0xngmi.” He noted that the attacker attacked a company that does web performance tracking and whose scripts were being pulled on Polymarket.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.