Polymarket Halts Trading Amid Reports Of Users’ Wallets Being Drained

Prediction market platform Polymarket has halted trading and gone into cancel-only mode following reports of users’ wallets being drained. After an investigation, the platform revealed that one of its third-party providers was compromised, causing the breach.

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Polymarket Halts Trading After Users Suffer Exploit

According to the prediction market platform’s status page, the platform has halted trading and is in cancel-only mode. It also paused relayer actions while it investigated incidents of users suffering wallet exploits.

Following the investigation, Polymarket announced that it had identified and fixed the issue that was impacting its international platform. It revealed that one of its third-party providers was compromised and that it had referred the incident to relevant law enforcement.

The top prediction market platform added that it will reimburse anyone who was impacted by the incident. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily halted trading and are working to bring the platform back online, the status page read.

Top crypto wallet MetaMask, which offers Polymarket’s prediction markets, also commented on the incident. In an X post, MetaMask said that its prediction market users are unaffected by the issue. “While MetaMask has implemented Polymarket prediction markets, we do not use Polymarket’s front end nor SDKs,” the X post read.

📣 FYI: MetaMask prediction market users are unaffected by this issue. While MetaMask has implemented Polymarket prediction markets, we do not use Polymarket’s front end nor SDKs. All Polymarket trading, however, is halted while they look to resolve any ongoing concern. — MetaMask 🦊 (@MetaMask) October 29, 2026

Polymarket eventually resumed trading at 3 pm ET, noting that it had fully resolved the incident. Meanwhile, losses from the exploit are up to $2.7 million, according to DeFiLlama’s founder “0xngmi.” He noted that the attacker attacked a company that does web performance tracking and whose scripts were being pulled on Polymarket.