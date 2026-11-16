Home / Crypto News / Prediction Markets Face Setback as Democratic Senators Urge CFTC to Stay Out of State Lawsuits

Prediction Markets Face Setback as Democratic Senators Urge CFTC to Stay Out of State Lawsuits

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Nine Democratic senators have asked the CFTC to put its efforts to assert jurisdiction over prediction markets on ice.
  • The regulator had earlier ordered these platforms to cease geographic restrictions within 30 days.
  • Some states have already secured injunctions which bar these platforms in their locations.
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Democratic senators are stepping into the arena to interfere in the CFTC’s battle against state regulators over the latter’s crackdown on prediction markets. These senators have asked the federal regulator to stand back as these states sue these platforms, arguing that they operate illegal gambling.

Democratic Senators Side With States On Prediction Markets Crackdown

According to a WSJ report, nine Democratic senators sent a letter to the CFTC asking the regulator to step back from its efforts to assert exclusive jurisdiction over prediction markets. This comes as states crack down on these platforms mainly over their sports-related event contracts, which they argue are gambling.

In an effort to assert its jurisdiction over these platforms, the CFTC has so far sued states that have brought legal actions against top crypto prediction market platforms such as Polymarket and Kalshi. More recently, it also issued an order asking these platforms to cease geographic restrictions, which violates a part of its regulation that demands that DCMs “provide competitive, open, fair, and impartial access to their members and persons with trading privileges.

Notably, some states, such as Nevada, have already secured court orders prohibiting platforms like Kalshi from operating or providing prediction markets to locals. Meanwhile, other states that have also sued, such as Louisiana, are seeking similar injunctions that could lead to more court-mandated geographic restrictions.

As CoinGape reported, Utah sued Kalshi and two of its market makers, requesting the court to block certain markets in the state. The state has also asked the court to approve a geolocation provider to enforce this prohibition.

Significance of the Letter

The letter from the Democrats is significant because they swept Congress in the midterm elections and are set to hold majorities in both chambers starting next year. A key legislative issue has been whether the Dodd-Frank Act indeed gives the CFTC exclusive jurisdiction over prediction markets.

However, the letter from the Democratic senators suggests that Democrats may be willing to side with state regulators on whatever legislation they decide to draft to put this issue to bed. Democrats are also eyeing the prediction markets industry over the Trump family’s ties to it and have signaled intentions to open investigations where necessary.

President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., had up to recently served as an advisor to both Kalshi and Polymarket, the largest prediction markets by market share. Kalshi ended its advisory deal with the president’s son, a move that comes just as the industry could face more scrutiny when Democrats take control of Congress next year.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.