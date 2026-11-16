Prediction Markets Face Setback as Democratic Senators Urge CFTC to Stay Out of State Lawsuits

Democratic senators are stepping into the arena to interfere in the CFTC’s battle against state regulators over the latter’s crackdown on prediction markets. These senators have asked the federal regulator to stand back as these states sue these platforms, arguing that they operate illegal gambling.

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Democratic Senators Side With States On Prediction Markets Crackdown

According to a WSJ report, nine Democratic senators sent a letter to the CFTC asking the regulator to step back from its efforts to assert exclusive jurisdiction over prediction markets. This comes as states crack down on these platforms mainly over their sports-related event contracts, which they argue are gambling.

In an effort to assert its jurisdiction over these platforms, the CFTC has so far sued states that have brought legal actions against top crypto prediction market platforms such as Polymarket and Kalshi. More recently, it also issued an order asking these platforms to cease geographic restrictions, which violates a part of its regulation that demands that DCMs “provide competitive, open, fair, and impartial access to their members and persons with trading privileges.

Notably, some states, such as Nevada, have already secured court orders prohibiting platforms like Kalshi from operating or providing prediction markets to locals. Meanwhile, other states that have also sued, such as Louisiana, are seeking similar injunctions that could lead to more court-mandated geographic restrictions.

As CoinGape reported, Utah sued Kalshi and two of its market makers, requesting the court to block certain markets in the state. The state has also asked the court to approve a geolocation provider to enforce this prohibition.

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Significance of the Letter

The letter from the Democrats is significant because they swept Congress in the midterm elections and are set to hold majorities in both chambers starting next year. A key legislative issue has been whether the Dodd-Frank Act indeed gives the CFTC exclusive jurisdiction over prediction markets.

However, the letter from the Democratic senators suggests that Democrats may be willing to side with state regulators on whatever legislation they decide to draft to put this issue to bed. Democrats are also eyeing the prediction markets industry over the Trump family’s ties to it and have signaled intentions to open investigations where necessary.

President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., had up to recently served as an advisor to both Kalshi and Polymarket, the largest prediction markets by market share. Kalshi ended its advisory deal with the president’s son, a move that comes just as the industry could face more scrutiny when Democrats take control of Congress next year.