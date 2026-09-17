Home / Crypto News / Blockchain News / NEAR Price Jumps 22% Amid Hyperliquid-Powered Confidential Perpetuals Launch

NEAR Price Jumps 22% Amid Hyperliquid-Powered Confidential Perpetuals Launch

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • NEAR climbed roughly 22%, approaching $3 as 24-hour trading volume surged more than 120%.
  • NEAR launched confidential perpetual trading powered by Hyperliquid, keeping positions separate from public account activity.
  • NEAR Intents supports deposits from over 35 blockchains while Hyperliquid handles underlying perpetual futures execution.
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NEAR Protocol (NEAR) rallied on Thursday, rising by 22% to $2.98 as traders responded to the launch of confidential perpetual trading powered by Hyperliquid. During the rally, the trading volume surged 120.4% to $1.24 billion, and the market cap rose to about $3.9 billion.

NEAR Brings Private Hyperliquid-Backed Perpetual Trading 

According to a report, NEAR has made perpetual positions confidential by default on the platform. Users can now open leveraged trades without making the trades public on the blockchain.

The setup uses NEAR Intents, with a private shard that shields transaction details from the public ledger. Traders remain in control of their funds, while information such as position size, entry levels, and trading activity can stay hidden from outside observers.

Funding is not limited to assets held on NEAR. The interface supports over 35 blockchains, and NEAR Intents acts as the router between network chains. This eliminates some of the middle steps in which users would have to transfer assets or cash across different wallets.

Hyperliquid Handles the Underlying Perpetual Trades

Hyperliquid provides the perpetual futures market behind the product. According to data, the decentralized derivatives platform has seen perpetual trading volume of approximately $240 billion in the last 30 days.

Under the arrangement, NEAR supplies the privacy and cross-chain layer, while Hyperliquid handles the underlying derivatives execution. The product is supported by over 50 markets, and leverage up to 40x is available in the NEAR interface.

Hyperliquid is attracting interest beyond the NEAR rollout. Payward, Kraken’s parent company, announced its intention to launch on-chain perpetual futures based on Hyperliquid for U.S. customers via a mechanism that includes CFTC-regulated Bitnomial Exchange and Bitnomial Clearinghouse.

What’s Next for NEAR Price?

Following the token’s time below the $3 mark, the recent announcement has been the catalyst for a rally amid a bearish crypto market brought on by the Clarity Act failing to pass. Should the rally proceed, the NEAR token would need to reclaim $3.5 and maintain the current momentum.

Earlier in the week, interest in NEAR’s confidential trading system had been ramping up. On September 15, the project released a statement stating that the total value locked (TVL) was now $70 million.

However, perpetual futures are still a high-risk product due to the fact that leverage can magnify gains or losses. Other factors that could affect access include local rules, and in some jurisdictions, derivative trading on decentralized platforms may be limited.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.