Home / Crypto News / CLARITY Act Dead or Delayed? Seven Democrats Reopen Talks as SEC-CFTC Path Takes Over

CLARITY Act Dead or Delayed? Seven Democrats Reopen Talks as SEC-CFTC Path Takes Over

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

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Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Clarity Act live blog

Highlights

  • Seven Senate Democrats, led by Kirsten Gillibrand, pledged to keep pushing the CLARITY Act after it failed Tuesday's cloture vote 49-50, far short of the 60 needed.
  • The failure triggered a sharp Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP sell-off, with spot Bitcoin ETFs bleeding $450 million in a single day.
  • With only ~14 working days left before campaign season, analysts see the SEC, CFTC, and House tax bill as the next catalysts.
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Seven U.S. Senate Democrats who voted against Tuesday’s cloture motion have issued a joint statement saying the CLARITY Act is “not the end.”

The declaration came one day after the Senate failed to advance the Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act, with a 49-50 vote that fell far short of the 60 needed.

Democrats Reopen Talks, But the Math Has Not Changed

The CLARITY Act had been regarded as the most comprehensive crypto market-structure bill ever to reach a Senate floor vote.

Its failure sent Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP into a sharp sell-off, as covered when Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP dropped sharply on the Senate result.

The same session saw spot Bitcoin ETFs bleed $450 million in a single day. The seven signatories, Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (NY), Angela Alsobrooks (MD), Cory Booker (NJ), Catherine Cortez Masto (NV), Ruben Gallego (AZ), Mark Warner (VA), and Raphael Warnock (GA), all voted no on Tuesday.

Their statement acknowledged “two years of work” and pledged to pursue the bill “in a bipartisan fashion.”

That pledge lands against a tight calendar. Financial analysts at StoneX put it plainly: roughly 14 working days remain before campaign season consumes the Senate floor.

The cloture failure was not a surprise to all sides. Senate Democrats had sent a CLARITY Act counterproposal just hours before the vote, but Republicans rejected that last-minute counteroffer.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis had previously warned the vote was “now or never,” and after the result declared the bill “over” for this Congress.

The ethics provisions remained the binding constraint throughout negotiations. Sen. Gillibrand had cited ethics language as a must-have for the bill’s passage, including a strict ban on members issuing memecoins.

SEC, CFTC, and the House Step Into the Gap

With the legislative track stalled, analysts at Bernstein pointed to the SEC and CFTC as the next line of action.

Both regulators are expected to issue specific rulemaking on token classification, DeFi infrastructure, self-custody protections, and equity tokenization.

Former CFTC Chair Chris Giancarlo told reporter Eleanor Terrett that the “march of innovation” continues under current leadership regardless of the statute’s fate.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse blamed Democratic politics for the outcome. Even so, Ripple’s chief legal officer argued XRP already has regulatory clarity through the 2023 Torres ruling and a March 2026 joint SEC-CFTC interpretation.

Meanwhile, Strategy CEO Michael Saylor suggested a CLARITY stall could push more capital into Bitcoin as institutions lean on existing law and agency guidance.

Policy did not freeze on all tracks. The House Ways and Means Committee advanced a federal crypto tax framework by a 38-5 vote the very next day.

The House advancing a crypto tax bill the day after the Senate stumble shows two-track legislating is now the base case.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had also publicly pushed the Senate to vote, Bessent’s call for the Senate to act on CLARITY now goes unanswered for at least this congressional session.

For investors, the Gillibrand group’s statement reduces the probability of “permanently dead” framing, but does not restore a 60-vote path.

Watch for a second cloture filing, a published Democratic amendment list, or written SEC/CFTC timelines as the next real catalysts. Until one of those prints, the CLARITY Act remains off the 2026 base case.

Looking for the best crypto analysis website options? Start here. Traders looking for their next play are watching the xAI odds this October closely.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.