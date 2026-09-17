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XRP Sparks Major Red Flag For Dubai Investor: “I Would Never Invest In Ripple”

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
How Low Can XRP Price Go After CLARITY Act Setback?

Highlights

  • Dubai investor ‘Royal Kane' said that he would not invest in ‘Ripple' due to its high market cap.
  • The risk-off sentiment has been weighing on XRP, and it's now down from its latest high of $1.68.
  • The crypto market has been facing further pressure from the Fed's rate hike and the failure of CLARITY Act's Senate vote.
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XRP is now back under scrutiny with popular Dubai crypto investor Royal Kane bowing to “never” buy the crypto. His comments coincided with a prolonged XRP downtrend as the price dropped below the crucial $1.30 threshold.

Dubai Investor Stays Firm Against Investing In XRP

Kane wrote on X, “I would never invest in Ripple at this stage because its market cap is already too large.” He pointed to XRP’s roughly $81 billion market capitalization as a major concern.

He also claimed Ripple has “no products or revenue whatsoever.” However, these comments are Kane’s investment thesis and should not be construed as being a stand-alone statement.

Moreover, he attached his analysis of a chart of the XRP price performance over the last year, and how quickly it has fallen. At the beginning of 2025, the XRP price was trading for around $3.04. It then fell to under $1.70 and suffered a loss in strength all year 2026.

The chart shows that the price of XRP is currently hovering around $1.30. It has a market cap of $81.68 billion as well. It was traded 24 hours worth of $4.12 billion. The chart shows that XRP is down 29.18% YTD.

Kane likened XRP to tokens with lesser market caps, which were able to cash in on robust market stories. He pointed to the “ETH killer” story of Solana and Pepe’s community growth. Additionally, he spoke about the Zcash and said that it has an adoption trajectory similar to Bitcoin’s, but with a different story regarding its supply.

Kane said investors should instead “find a coin with a compelling narrative for the coming years.”

The Fed & CLARITY Act Pressure

For context, Ripple’s XRP is underperforming in the recent times and the pressure from macro and regulatory side.

The Fed on Sept. 16 raised rates by an astounding 25 basis points. The new target range is 3.75% to 4%. No objections were raised. Forecasts by Fed officials also showed 12 of 18 officials expect additional gains this year.

This mood has been weighing on risk assets. Traders on prediction markets also are betting on the chance of more hikes later this year.

The CLARITY Act setback is further acting as a catalyst. The Senate failed to advance the crypto market structure bill on Tuesday. It needed 60 votes for passage but only managed to get 49 votes in favor with 50 against. There were four Republicans, who voted against the measure with the Democrats.

After the setback, XRP price lost 7.3% to trade at $1.31 on Tuesday. This is the latest drop coming after it recently surged to a high of $1.68 level, which shows a 23% plunge from recent peak.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.