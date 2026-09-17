XRP Sparks Major Red Flag For Dubai Investor: “I Would Never Invest In Ripple”

XRP is now back under scrutiny with popular Dubai crypto investor Royal Kane bowing to “never” buy the crypto. His comments coincided with a prolonged XRP downtrend as the price dropped below the crucial $1.30 threshold.

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Dubai Investor Stays Firm Against Investing In XRP

Kane wrote on X, “I would never invest in Ripple at this stage because its market cap is already too large.” He pointed to XRP’s roughly $81 billion market capitalization as a major concern.

He also claimed Ripple has “no products or revenue whatsoever.” However, these comments are Kane’s investment thesis and should not be construed as being a stand-alone statement.

Moreover, he attached his analysis of a chart of the XRP price performance over the last year, and how quickly it has fallen. At the beginning of 2025, the XRP price was trading for around $3.04. It then fell to under $1.70 and suffered a loss in strength all year 2026.

The chart shows that the price of XRP is currently hovering around $1.30. It has a market cap of $81.68 billion as well. It was traded 24 hours worth of $4.12 billion. The chart shows that XRP is down 29.18% YTD.

$XRP Analysis

Many people have been asking me for an analysis of Ripple. I would never invest in Ripple at this stage because its market cap is already too large , market cap is $81B but it has no products or revenue whatsoever Instead, I look for coins with smaller market cap… https://t.co/PQCAyHO9FT pic.twitter.com/tWbWjVVXM8 — Royal Kane (@RoyalKane_X) September 17, 2026

Kane likened XRP to tokens with lesser market caps, which were able to cash in on robust market stories. He pointed to the “ETH killer” story of Solana and Pepe’s community growth. Additionally, he spoke about the Zcash and said that it has an adoption trajectory similar to Bitcoin’s, but with a different story regarding its supply.

Kane said investors should instead “find a coin with a compelling narrative for the coming years.”

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The Fed & CLARITY Act Pressure

For context, Ripple’s XRP is underperforming in the recent times and the pressure from macro and regulatory side.

The Fed on Sept. 16 raised rates by an astounding 25 basis points. The new target range is 3.75% to 4%. No objections were raised. Forecasts by Fed officials also showed 12 of 18 officials expect additional gains this year.

This mood has been weighing on risk assets. Traders on prediction markets also are betting on the chance of more hikes later this year.

The CLARITY Act setback is further acting as a catalyst. The Senate failed to advance the crypto market structure bill on Tuesday. It needed 60 votes for passage but only managed to get 49 votes in favor with 50 against. There were four Republicans, who voted against the measure with the Democrats.

After the setback, XRP price lost 7.3% to trade at $1.31 on Tuesday. This is the latest drop coming after it recently surged to a high of $1.68 level, which shows a 23% plunge from recent peak.