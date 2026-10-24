Home / Crypto News / XRP Ledger Holder Count Reaches All-Time High of 8.24 Million Amid Price Weakness Near $1.30

XRP Ledger Holder Count Reaches All-Time High of 8.24 Million Amid Price Weakness Near $1.30

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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Highlights

  • Santiment data shows XRP Ledger non-empty wallets hit a record 8.24 million, with 4,772 new addresses added in a single day.
  • Santiment flags $1.40 as the bullish trigger if wallet growth holds above 4,000 daily, with $1.30 as the downside level.
  • Supply pressure remains a concern, with XRP exchange reserves near the 99th percentile of the past year at 11.81 billion.
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XRP non-empty wallets on the XRP Ledger have reached a new all-time high of 8.24 million, according to data published by Santiment Intelligence on October 22, 2026.

The milestone arrives as daily XRP non-empty wallets growth spiked to 4,772 new addresses in a single day, the fifth-largest daily surge recorded since March.

XRP was trading near $1.36 at the time of the report.

Record Wallet Count Reflects Sustained Adoption Despite Price Volatility

The steady climb in XRP non-empty wallets has persisted through months of price turbulence. Santiment notes that fresh user participation is accelerating.

This suggests new entrants are actively joining the network rather than simply existing holders reshuffling funds.

The timing is notable. In September, the XRP Ledger recorded its largest single-day new-account print, 11,432 new accounts on September 24, roughly 320% above the daily average.

The October spike of 4,772 wallets is smaller but still signals continued momentum.

Holder distribution data adds further context. The XRP rich list for September 2026 showed concentration among large holders, yet the widening base of non-empty wallets points to broader retail participation alongside institutional accumulation.

Institutional interest has been a structural driver. The Evernorth XRP treasury, which secured 94% shareholder approval for a 473 million XRP acquisition plan, reflects the scale of organised demand entering the ledger.

The Evernorth-Ripple partnership with Kraken, Coinbase, and Bitgo underpins that treasury deployment.

XRP fell -2.83% over the last 24 hours to sit at $1.29, extending a week-long downward trend that has dragged the cryptocurrency down -1.18% over the past seven days.

Despite the recent slump, the digital asset maintains a massive $81.3 billion market capitalization, backed by a circulating supply of 63 billion tokens, while racking up over $1.21 billion in trading volume during this recent day of trading.

$1.40 Is the Key Level, Sustained Growth Above 4,000 Daily Wallets Could Confirm Bullish Signal

Santiment laid out two clear scenarios for investors. On the upside, a sustained move above $1.40, while daily XRP non-empty wallets creation stays near or above 4,000, would make a return toward $1.50 “more than plausible.”

On the downside, losing $1.30 while new-wallet creation falls below roughly 3,000 would weaken the short-term adoption signal.

The bullish case is complicated by supply-side pressure. XRP exchange reserves recently hit 11.81 billion, near the 99th percentile of the past year, signalling elevated sell-side availability near current prices.

Sentiment has also been mixed. Santiment’s bullish-to-bearish ratio for XRP hit 0.67 earlier in October, its weakest reading since August 17. Recovering sentiment alongside sustained wallet growth would reinforce the path toward $1.40.

On-chain volume offers an additional signal. XRPL transactions recently hit 50 billion cumulative, underlining that the ledger’s activity base is expanding.

Meanwhile, U.S. spot XRP ETFs have attracted over $1.7 billion in cumulative inflows, with institutional custodians deepening their involvement, a trend highlighted in a joint Ripple-BCG report on financial institution custody.

Investors should note that wallet counts track addresses, not unique individuals. Exchanges, custodians, and active traders control multiple wallets.

The metric is most meaningful when read alongside price action, exchange flows, and ETF demand rather than in isolation.

XRP has also launched an official X account managed by Ripple and the XRP Ledger Foundation, adding a new layer of community infrastructure as the ledger continues to grow.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.