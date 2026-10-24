XRP Ledger Holder Count Reaches All-Time High of 8.24 Million Amid Price Weakness Near $1.30

XRP non-empty wallets on the XRP Ledger have reached a new all-time high of 8.24 million, according to data published by Santiment Intelligence on October 22, 2026.

The milestone arrives as daily XRP non-empty wallets growth spiked to 4,772 new addresses in a single day, the fifth-largest daily surge recorded since March.

XRP was trading near $1.36 at the time of the report.

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Record Wallet Count Reflects Sustained Adoption Despite Price Volatility

The steady climb in XRP non-empty wallets has persisted through months of price turbulence. Santiment notes that fresh user participation is accelerating.

This suggests new entrants are actively joining the network rather than simply existing holders reshuffling funds.

The timing is notable. In September, the XRP Ledger recorded its largest single-day new-account print, 11,432 new accounts on September 24, roughly 320% above the daily average.

The October spike of 4,772 wallets is smaller but still signals continued momentum.

Holder distribution data adds further context. The XRP rich list for September 2026 showed concentration among large holders, yet the widening base of non-empty wallets points to broader retail participation alongside institutional accumulation.

Institutional interest has been a structural driver. The Evernorth XRP treasury, which secured 94% shareholder approval for a 473 million XRP acquisition plan, reflects the scale of organised demand entering the ledger.

The Evernorth-Ripple partnership with Kraken, Coinbase, and Bitgo underpins that treasury deployment.

XRP fell -2.83% over the last 24 hours to sit at $1.29, extending a week-long downward trend that has dragged the cryptocurrency down -1.18% over the past seven days.

Despite the recent slump, the digital asset maintains a massive $81.3 billion market capitalization, backed by a circulating supply of 63 billion tokens, while racking up over $1.21 billion in trading volume during this recent day of trading.

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$1.40 Is the Key Level, Sustained Growth Above 4,000 Daily Wallets Could Confirm Bullish Signal

Santiment laid out two clear scenarios for investors. On the upside, a sustained move above $1.40, while daily XRP non-empty wallets creation stays near or above 4,000, would make a return toward $1.50 “more than plausible.”

On the downside, losing $1.30 while new-wallet creation falls below roughly 3,000 would weaken the short-term adoption signal.

The bullish case is complicated by supply-side pressure. XRP exchange reserves recently hit 11.81 billion, near the 99th percentile of the past year, signalling elevated sell-side availability near current prices.

Sentiment has also been mixed. Santiment’s bullish-to-bearish ratio for XRP hit 0.67 earlier in October, its weakest reading since August 17. Recovering sentiment alongside sustained wallet growth would reinforce the path toward $1.40.

On-chain volume offers an additional signal. XRPL transactions recently hit 50 billion cumulative, underlining that the ledger’s activity base is expanding.

Meanwhile, U.S. spot XRP ETFs have attracted over $1.7 billion in cumulative inflows, with institutional custodians deepening their involvement, a trend highlighted in a joint Ripple-BCG report on financial institution custody.

Investors should note that wallet counts track addresses, not unique individuals. Exchanges, custodians, and active traders control multiple wallets.

The metric is most meaningful when read alongside price action, exchange flows, and ETF demand rather than in isolation.

XRP has also launched an official X account managed by Ripple and the XRP Ledger Foundation, adding a new layer of community infrastructure as the ledger continues to grow.