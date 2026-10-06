Ondo Launches Pre-IPO AI Exposure Onchain for Non-US Investors With 24/7 Trading

Ondo Finance is bringing private-company exposure onchain through tokenized notes for eligible non-US investors this week. The first product will track a leading pre-IPO AI company and support round-the-clock secondary market trading.

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Ondo Private Markets Starts With AI Exposure

Ondo Finance launched Ondo Private Markets to offer access to private companies through blockchain-based financial products. The first tokenized note will track a leading private AI company. Secondary trading is scheduled to start this week.

However, the notes will not give investors direct ownership in the private company. Instead, each note will monitor the company’s share price changes during a qualifying liquidity event. Therefore, holders will receive economic exposure without shareholder rights.

Meanwhile, Ondo plans to add more private companies across several sectors. These are areas like robotics, cybersecurity, biotech, infrastructure and other emerging sectors. Consequently, the platform might be able to provide more variety of products from the private sector.

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Tokenized Notes Will Support 24/7 Trading

Ondo has created notes that can be traded continuously on the secondary blockchain market. Therefore, eligible investors can enter or exit positions outside normal stock-market hours. Access will be restricted to authorized areas outside the United States.

Moreover, the tokens can be transferred from supported blockchain platforms and decentralized finance services. However, there are still local rules and platform limits. Investors are also required to comply with any applicable qualification requirements for each product.

Ian De Bode, Ondo Finance’s acting CEO, said private markets remain hard to reach. He said the platform would provide “24/7 trading on permissionless rails.”

Ondo Expands Its Tokenized Asset Business

Ondo Private Markets will use the same systems supporting Ondo’s tokenized stocks and Treasury products. The total value locked in those products is approximately $3.7 billion. Ondo also reports more than one million holders.

Furthermore, the launch takes Ondo out of public shares and government debt products. The company will now expand its tokenized asset business with the addition of private-company exposure.

For now, the initial AI-related product is the main emphasis of the launch. In the meantime, Ondo will be adding additional private-company notes later. Only eligible investors from permitted regions will be allowed to trade.

If you want tokenized equities, strict rules require secure institutional crypto custody solutions to keep assets separate and protected.