Home / Crypto News / ONDO Price Jumps as Ondo Finance Unveils Exclusive OpenAI Pre-IPO Offering

ONDO Price Jumps as Ondo Finance Unveils Exclusive OpenAI Pre-IPO Offering

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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Ondo Finance will open exclusive OpenAI pre-IPO token subscriptions on November 2 for two weeks.
  • Anthropic advances its IPO plans as OpenAI delays its potential public listing beyond 2026.
  • ONDO price gains over 2% as Ondo expands its tokenized private market offerings.
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Ondo Finance has announced an exclusive OpenAI pre-IPO offering as the ONDO price climbed more than 2% on Monday. The new subscription plan comes as OpenAI delays its public listing, while rival Anthropic advances its IPO plans.

Ondo Finance Opens Exclusive OpenAI Pre-IPO Subscriptions

Ondo Finance announced that subscriptions for its OpenAI Private Market Note (OPAIPon) will open during the week of November 2. The offering will run for two weeks and will be available exclusively to eligible Ondo Private Clients.

To participate in the primary market offering, investors must register through Ondo’s Private Client program. The company has not mentioned the minimum investment criteria or the total allocation limits available to the subscribers.

The announcement comes after the launch of Ondo’s private markets platform earlier this month, which enabled tokenized exposure to private AI businesses. OPAIPon already offers 24/7 secondary trading of assets on Ondo Perps, and the new offering allows investors to subscribe directly to the platform if they are eligible.

OpenAI IPO Faces Delay as Anthropic Moves Closer to Public Listing

The offering follows OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s decision to exclude a 2026 IPO based on concerns about the safety of AI. In an interview in September, Altman called it “an ill-advised moment to go public.

OpenAI may now seek to be listed in 2027, though it has yet to announce an official listing date. Meanwhile, rival Anthropic filed its public IPO prospectus with the SEC on Monday, seeking to list on Nasdaq under ANT.

The filing gives Anthropic a head start in the public listing race, but both firms have yet to pull the trigger on an IPO. Both firms are contenders for the AI marketplace, and Anthropic may be the first of the two to go public.

Against this backdrop, Ondo’s OPAIPon notes provide exposure linked to OpenAI’s share value at a qualifying liquidity event. The tokens, however, are not shares or voting rights or a right to dividends, and they are not offered for sale to U.S. persons.

ONDO Price Rises as Tokenized Investment Business Expands

ONDO traded near $0.417 on Monday, gaining over 2.3% over 24 hours amid the latest private market announcement. The news pushed the ONDO price to an intra-day high of $0.4231 before facing resistance and experiencing a pullback.

In the last 30 days and 7 days, the token has been trending in the red, falling 22% and 4%, respectively. Meanwhile, the OpenAI product follows Ondo’s partnership with BlackRock to launch tokenized investment portfolios.

Ondo recently reported that its seven portfolios, covering income, growth, and thematic strategies, surpassed $30 million in total value locked.

The company’s private markets business now extends its offerings beyond tokenized stocks and Treasury products. Its next OpenAI subscription window begins in November, while eligible investors can continue trading existing OPAIPon notes on secondary markets.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.