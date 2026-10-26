Home / Crypto News / XRP News: Ripple Launches 24/7 Treasury Platform With AI Tools and RLUSD Returns

XRP News: Ripple Launches 24/7 Treasury Platform With AI Tools and RLUSD Returns

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XRP News: Ripple Launches 24/7 Treasury Platform With AI Tools and RLUSD Returns

Highlights

  • Ripple launches a 24/7 treasury platform combining AI-powered cash management, payments, and liquidity tools.
  • Eligible businesses can earn returns on RLUSD holdings outside traditional banking hours.
  • Ripple integrates GSmart AI to automate cash forecasting, reconciliation, liquidity management, and payment workflows.
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Ripple has launched new Ripple Treasury features that combine AI-powered cash management with round-the-clock payments and returns on eligible RLUSD holdings. The company announced the expansion at Swell 26 on Monday, aimed at companies that handle cash in both traditional banking and digital payment channels.

Ripple Expands Treasury Platform With AI-Powered Cash Management

The new platform also features an orchestration system that integrates treasury operations with GSmart, Ripple’s current AI capabilities. It integrates workflows for cash forecasting, payments, reconciliation and liquidity management.

The expansion follows Ripple’s recent launch of GSmart AI tools in September, which feature automated financial monitoring and policy-based controls. Those tools enable finance groups to audit suggestions and maintain authorization over monetary transactions.

The new system will be linked to financial decisions and payment execution, making it easier for businesses to handle their treasury operations, Ripple said. The platform is used by corporate clients such as American Airlines, Subway, Trax, Adecco, Christian Louboutin and Kingfisher.

Ripple Introduces 24/7 Returns for RLUSD Holdings

In tandem with the AI, Ripple launched 24/7 returns that enables eligible corporate customers to receive returns on eligible digital assets every day. These include Ripple USD (RLUSD), the company’s U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, when held in a Ripple wallet.

The feature is designed for cash not utilized overnight, on the weekend, or on public holidays. However, it is subject to program requirements, and companies are not required to take care of the digital asset transactions themselves.

The rollout follows recent XRP news on Cross River Bank’s agreement to integrate RLUSD into its banking infrastructure. The partnership will link traditional banking services with blockchain payments, and the treasury expansion brings an additional application to RLUSD.

Targets Growing Demand for Continuous Treasury Services

Ripple noted that 46% of companies boosted cash holdings in the U.S. in the AFP Liquidity Survey released earlier this year for 2026. The results offer some background to its initiative to help businesses allocate the money at their disposal during hours not spent in a bank.

If investment policies allowed them, 86% of treasury professionals would select real-time money market funds, the survey revealed. Ripple has responded to this demand with its new returns, which are based on eligible digital asset holdings and not on traditional banking schedules.

“As the world of payment technology evolves, businesses are increasingly demanding financial systems that are always on,” said Ripple Treasury’s senior vice president, Renaat Ver Eecke.

The company’s strategy strikes the right balance between treasury management, intelligence and execution while not eliminating financial controls, he said.

Ripple has also partnered with Arf to expand RLUSD settlement liquidity on the XRP Ledger, extending the stablecoin’s use in cross-border transactions. Arf plans to bring its settlement activities to the XRPL lending protocol once it becomes available, although no launch date has been announced.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.