Strategy Pauses Bitcoin Purchases, Buybacks $205M in STRC Preferred Stock

Michael Saylor’s Strategy pauses Bitcoin purchases after two consecutive weeks of buying. The company repurchased $205 million in STRC preferred shares in the latest trade.

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Strategy Pauses Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy, the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, sold no shares under its at-the-market (ATM) offering program for Bitcoin purchases last week, according to an official announcement on October 26.

The company’s total Bitcoin holdings remained at 848,517 BTC, acquired for an aggregate of $64.02 billion at an average price of about $75,446 per BTC. It is worth almost $67.88 billion at the current market price.

However, Michael Saylor’s Strategy continued its stock buybacks. It repurchased 2,068,459 STRC preferred shares worth almost $205 million. Notably, $956.8 million of Strategy’s preferred stock remains available under its digital credit securities repurchase program.

Executive Chairman Michael Saylor took to X to reach out to shareholders and the broader crypto community about the latest pause in Bitcoin purchases. The company has $5.1 billion in USD assets. This includes $4.83 billion in USD Reserve and $242.4 million in USD Cash.

Saylor added that “USD Duration is 3.4 yrs and STRC’s BTC Credit is 54 bps assuming 10% BTC ARR, 40% BTC Vol, and a BTC price of $81,200.”

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MSTR and STRC Stock Price Performance

MSTR stock price has given an almost 5% return last week, closing at $146.01 on Friday. In premarket trading today, Strategy stock has plunged 1.95% to $143.16. Trading volume continued to remain lower than average amid macro pressure and market volatility.

Clear Street raised its price target for MSTR to $211 and maintained a buy rating. The firm cited how the Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy has improved its financial position through STRC repurchases and increased USD reserves.

STRC stock inches toward $100 par value after a 1.25% surge last week. The stock is moving near $99.35 in premarket trading on Monday.

Bitcoin price holds near $80,000 after the latest rebound as investors await the FOMC and US PCE inflation data this week. The 24-hour low and high were $79,331 and $80,825, respectively. Trading volume has climbed slightly by 10% as traders await cues on market direction this week, while remaining cautious.

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