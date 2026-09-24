Home / Crypto News / BlackRock Partners With Ondo to Launch Tokenized Investment Portfolios

BlackRock Partners With Ondo to Launch Tokenized Investment Portfolios

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Three of BlackRock's investment portfolios will be tokenized through a partnership with Ondo Finance.
  • This forms part of Ondo's plan to roll out seven tokenized model portfolios today.
  • The ONDO token is up double digits amid this development.
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The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, has partnered with Ondo Finance to launch three investment portfolios onchain. This comes as Ondo rolls out seven tokenized model portfolios, including those from the asset manager.

BlackRock To Tokenize Model Portfolios Via Ondo

According to a WSJ report, the asset manager is rolling out three tokenized model portfolios on high growth, diversified growth, and high income through Ondo Finance. These portfolios notably hold a mix of stocks, bonds, and Bitcoin ETFs, depending on the investor’s profile.

This marks BlackRock’s latest tokenization push, bringing its traditional offerings to crypto traders. Last month, the asset manager launched two tokenized money market funds, offering a GENIUS-Act-compliant reserve asset for stablecoin issuers.

The asset manager’s latest tokenized launch forms part of Ondo Finance’s rollout of seven tokenized model portfolios. The top tokenization platform will issue tokens that track each portfolio’s performance.

Investors will also gain exposure to the assets in the portfolios, as self-executing software will buy shares in the underlying assets once they buy the digital tokens. The offering will initially only be available to non-U.S. investors, while investors can trade these digital tokens 24/7.

Ondo’s partnership with BlackRock comes just days after its partnership with Near Protocol to launch tokenized stocks and ETFs. As Part of the partnership, Ondo Stocks launched with 20 assets on near.com, including Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple and QQQ products.

ONDO Price Rallies Double Digits

The ONDO token has rallied double digits amid plans to roll out tokenized model portfolios, including those from BlackRock. The token is currently trading at around $0.48, up over 16%, according to TradingView data.

Source: TradingView

This comes despite the decline in the broader crypto market, with the BTC price falling to as low as $83,000 over the last 24 hours. ONDO is up over 37% in the last week, flipping into the green this year and up over 33% year-to-date (YTD).

The rally comes despite the succession crisis that has rocked the tokenization platform since the death of its founder, Nathan Allman. Allman’s mother, other family members, and an early investor are among those currently seeking control of the company, a development that has also triggered legal disputes.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.