Home / Crypto News / Operation Chokepoint: OCC Confirms Crypto Sector Debanking Under Biden Administration

Operation Chokepoint: OCC Confirms Crypto Sector Debanking Under Biden Administration

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image to represent the Operation Chokepoint

Highlights

  • The OCC said the top nine banks it regulates essentially debanked the crypto sector.
  • These banks reportedly had policies which discouraged providing services to crypto firms.
  • These policies were in place between 2020 and September 2025.
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The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has confirmed that banks under its supervision debanked the crypto sector under the Biden administration, a move famously known as Operation Chokepoint 2.0. The report found that these banks had policies that essentially discouraged providing financial services to the crypto industry.

OCC Confirms Operation Chokepoint 2.0 Against Crypto Sector

According to an OCC report, the regulator found that the nine largest banks under its supervision had policies in place between 2020 and September 2025 that effectively debanked the crypto sector. This follows a supervisory review carried out in accordance with an executive order that President Trump signed last year.

The banks in question include JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citibank, and Wells Fargo, which are the largest by asset size. Several crypto stakeholders, including Gemini founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, had accused JPMorgan of complicity in Operation Chokepoint 2.0.

The OCC also said it identified two primary policy categories that posed an elevated risk of encouraging or otherwise influencing institutions to deny access to stakeholders in the crypto industry. It is worth noting that the crypto sector is just one of eight sectors that the bank regulator mentioned as being victims of these policies.

Meanwhile, the regulator found that, as part of Operation Chokepoint, institutions restricted banking crypto activities, affecting crypto issuers and exchanges. The top crypto exchange, Coinbase, notably played a major role in exposing how far federal agencies under the Biden Administration went in victimizing the crypto industry.

Senator Lummis Comments On Findings

In an X post, pro-crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis commented on the OCC’s findings on Operation Chokepoint. “No American should lose access to a bank account because of their politics or their industry, and that includes the digital asset businesses wrongfully targeted under Operation Chokepoint 2.0,” she said.

She also thanked the U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Comptroller Jonathan Gould for their efforts to ensure Americans have fair access to banking. Senator Lummis had been vocal against these debanking activities and last year called out JPMorgan for allegedly debanking Strike CEO Jack Mallers.

The OCC also highlighted efforts it has made to address this, including removing and prohibiting consideration of reputation risk in bank supervision. Earlier this year, the Fed took a similar step to end crypto debanking.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.