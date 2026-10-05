Home / Crypto News / BREAKING: CFTC Approves Kalshi S&P 500 Stock Index Perpetual Futures

BREAKING: CFTC Approves Kalshi S&P 500 Stock Index Perpetual Futures

Varinder Singh
Updated
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
CFTC Approves Kalshi S&P 500 Stock Index Perpetual Futures

Highlights

  • Kalshi receives the CFTC’s approval to offer S&P 500 stock index perpetual futures.
  • The prediction market expands beyond crypto and metal perp futures offerings.
  • The approval puts Kalshi in direct competition with traditional derivatives exchanges such as CME.
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The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) greenlights Kalshi prediction market to launch S&P 500 stock index perpetual futures. The approval puts the prediction market into direct competition with traditional derivatives exchanges, such as CME Group and Cboe Global Markets.

Kalshi Gains CFTC Approval to Offer S&P 500 Perpetual Futures

Kalshi has received the CFTC’s approval to offer stock index perpetual futures, according to the regulator. The prediction market will begin by offering S&P 500 perpetual futures on the platform, extending beyond crypto and metal perps.

Kalshi Receives CFTC Approval for S&P 500 Stock Index Perp
Kalshi Receives Approval for S&P 500 Stock Index Perp. Source: CFTC

Notably, Kalshi filed for a US500PERP contract in August, seeking CFTC’s review and approval to offer stock index perpetual futures. The product will track MerQube US Large Cap Index and let traders take long or short exposure to the S&P 500 through a cash-settled contract with no expiration date.

Similar to existing crypto perpetuals, the contract is designed to stay anchored to a reference price through periodic funding payments rather than converge to a single settlement date.

Kalshi, a CFTC-registered designated contract market, expanded beyond event contracts into perpetual futures this year. The prediction market platform already offers 19 crypto perps, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. As CoinGape reported recently, Kalshi launched gold and silver perps.

Direct Competition with Traditional Futures Exchanges

S&P 500 index perpetual futures will put Kalshi in direct competition with futures listed on established exchanges such as CME and Cboe. CME had already sued the CFTC over the regulator’s decision to let Kalshi and Coinbase list crypto perpetuals. It claimed Bitcoin perpetual futures are swaps, not futures.

The platform continued to expand its crypto perpetual offering, launching Uniswap (UNI) perps last week. Kalshi also filed with the CFTC to launch individual stock perps. The prediction market’s expansion into traditional markets via perpetual futures has raised challenges and scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Kalshi filed with the CFTC to offer margin trading on event contracts to attract more institutional liquidity. This will apply to contracts that meet certain eligibility criteria, including contracts related to “economic, financial, political, commercial, and other objectively verifiable events.

To understand how Kalshi fits into the broader compliant landscape in America, traders can compare the best regulated prediction markets in US to evaluate fee structures, liquidity, and contract clearing.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.