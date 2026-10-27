Home / Crypto News / XRP News: Ripple Expands Partnership With BNY Mellon to Enable Support for Tokenized Assets

XRP News: Ripple Expands Partnership With BNY Mellon to Enable Support for Tokenized Assets

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Ripple and BNY Mellon are expanding their partnership to explore other use cases such as tokenized trade finance.
  • BNY Mellon will broaden support for tokenized assets issued on the XRP Ledger.
  • The bank already supports XRP and RLUSD on its crypto custody platform.
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In another major XRP news update ahead of the Ripple Swell event today, the crypto firm has expanded its partnership with BNY Mellon as both parties seek to explore other institutional use cases for blockchain technology. The expanded partnership will focus on tokenized trade finance, with the bank broadening its support for tokenized assets on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

Ripple Expands Partnership With BNY Mellon To Tokenization

In a press release, the crypto firm announced that it has expanded its partnership with BNY Mellon to explore other institutional use cases on the blockchain, such as tokenized trade finance. Notably, the bank already serves as the primary custodian of the reserves for Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. Furthermore, BNY Mellon supports XRP and RLUSD on its crypto custody platform.

Building on this and as part of the expanded partnership, BNY Mellon plans to broaden its support for tokenized assets and investment products issued on the XRPL. The bank will also work with Ripple to enable direct minting and redemption of the RLUSD stablecoin through its platform.

Both firms also plan to advance tokenized trade finance on the XRP Ledger, subject to client requirements. This announcement is one of many that Ripple has made ahead of its Swell event today. As CoinGape reported, the OCC has given the crypto firm final approval for its proposed national trust bank, as CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced.

The crypto firm also announced the launch of its 24/7 treasury platform with AI tools and RLUSD returns for global businesses. RLUSD returns will let these businesses put idle cash to work and earn yields.

Plans For Tokenized Trade Finance

As the first step towards advancing tokenized trade finance on the XRPL, Ripple and BNY are exploring a supply chain finance initiative with C2FO. C2FO is a platform that helps connect businesses with working capital to improve cash flow and speed up the supply chain.

In a separate announcement, Ripple revealed that it has partnered with C2FO, with the latter bringing the financing and settlement activity involving its ‘Instant Pay’ solution on to the XRPL. Now, C2FO will be able to deliver this working capital to businesses with the RLUSD stablecoin.`

Using the XRP Ledger for settlement also means these businesses can receive capital faster than the traditional wait time for bank wires.

For more on stablecoins, check out Best Stablecoin Infrastructure Provider Companies for Enterprises

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.