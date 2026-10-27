XRP News: Ripple Expands Partnership With BNY Mellon to Enable Support for Tokenized Assets

In another major XRP news update ahead of the Ripple Swell event today, the crypto firm has expanded its partnership with BNY Mellon as both parties seek to explore other institutional use cases for blockchain technology. The expanded partnership will focus on tokenized trade finance, with the bank broadening its support for tokenized assets on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

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Ripple Expands Partnership With BNY Mellon To Tokenization

In a press release, the crypto firm announced that it has expanded its partnership with BNY Mellon to explore other institutional use cases on the blockchain, such as tokenized trade finance. Notably, the bank already serves as the primary custodian of the reserves for Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. Furthermore, BNY Mellon supports XRP and RLUSD on its crypto custody platform.

Building on this and as part of the expanded partnership, BNY Mellon plans to broaden its support for tokenized assets and investment products issued on the XRPL. The bank will also work with Ripple to enable direct minting and redemption of the RLUSD stablecoin through its platform.

Both firms also plan to advance tokenized trade finance on the XRP Ledger, subject to client requirements. This announcement is one of many that Ripple has made ahead of its Swell event today. As CoinGape reported, the OCC has given the crypto firm final approval for its proposed national trust bank, as CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced.

The crypto firm also announced the launch of its 24/7 treasury platform with AI tools and RLUSD returns for global businesses. RLUSD returns will let these businesses put idle cash to work and earn yields.

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Plans For Tokenized Trade Finance

As the first step towards advancing tokenized trade finance on the XRPL, Ripple and BNY are exploring a supply chain finance initiative with C2FO. C2FO is a platform that helps connect businesses with working capital to improve cash flow and speed up the supply chain.

In a separate announcement, Ripple revealed that it has partnered with C2FO, with the latter bringing the financing and settlement activity involving its ‘Instant Pay’ solution on to the XRPL. Now, C2FO will be able to deliver this working capital to businesses with the RLUSD stablecoin.`

Trade finance keeps global commerce moving. Ripple and @C2FO are bringing it onto the @XRP Ledger: https://t.co/jcKHBepU17 Businesses can wait 30, 60 or 90 days to get paid. Even early payments can take days to arrive through bank settlement. Together, we’re bringing financing and settlement supporting C2FO Instant Pay™ onto XRPL, using RLUSD for settlement to help suppliers receive funds in seconds. That connects XRPL and RLUSD to an established working-capital marketplace, helping businesses access money sooner for payroll, inventory and new orders. — Ripple (@Ripple) October 27, 2026

Using the XRP Ledger for settlement also means these businesses can receive capital faster than the traditional wait time for bank wires.

For more on stablecoins, check out Best Stablecoin Infrastructure Provider Companies for Enterprises