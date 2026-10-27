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HOOD Stock Jumps as Robinhood Partners With Ripple to Expand RLUSD Adoption

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HOOD Stock Jumps as Robinhood Partners With Ripple to Expand RLUSD Adoption Buys $25 Million in Bitcoin, Crypto GM Johann Kerbrat Confirms

Highlights

  • Robinhood partners with Ripple to expand RLUSD adoption across retail and institutional trading platforms.
  • Ripple Prime expands institutional financing through Bitstamp, while Robinhood integrates Ripple Treasury for cash management.
  • HOOD stock gains 1.85% ahead of Q3 earnings as analysts raise price targets and revenue forecasts.
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Robinhood stock (HOOD) has gained over 3% to trade at $96 as the company announced a partnership with Ripple to expand RLUSD stablecoin adoption. The agreement brings Ripple’s stablecoin, treasury management, and institutional trading services into Robinhood’s financial operations.

The announcement comes as Robinhood prepares to report third-quarter earnings, with analysts monitoring its trading revenue and business expansion.

Robinhood Partners With Ripple to Expand RLUSD Stablecoin Access

On Tuesday, Ripple said that RLUSD will be a major stablecoin in Robinhood’s retail and institutional operations. The stablecoin has already been launched on Robinhood Chain and Bitstamp and will be supported by the Robinhood app later this year.

The partnership will also enable Robinhood to utilize RLUSD on the XRP Ledger for institutional settlement with Bitstamp. This makes the stablecoin more than just a trading medium for retail investors and expands its use in payment functions for institutions.

Robinhood will also implement Ripple Treasury to facilitate automated cash forecasting, liquidity management, payments, risk controls, and intercompany netting. The integration will align with Ripple’s recent launch of its 24/7 treasury platform, which combines AI capabilities with corporate cash management.

Ripple Prime Expands Institutional Trading Through Bitstamp

The deal follows an existing partnership between Ripple Prime and Bitstamp, which offers institutional financing and trading services. At the present moment, Bitstamp lending and margin financing are available for around 20 digital assets on Ripple Prime.

Furthermore, Ripple Prime users will be able to trade spot on Bitstamp, and perpetual futures will follow later this year. The expansion brings together the three elements of institutional liquidity, financing, and market access in the framework of the partnership.

According to Ripple President Monica Long, the deal combines services for the customer-facing products with Robinhood’s internal financial operations. Also included in the agreement are settlement, treasury management and institutional financing, said Robinhood’s executive Johann Kerbrat.

HOOD Stock Gains Ahead of Earnings Report

HOOD stock gained 3.65% on Tuesday ahead of Robinhood’s third-quarter earnings report, scheduled after the U.S. market close. Amid its bullish trend, JPMorgan has recently maintained its Neutral rating on the stock while raising its price target to $115 from $103.

Meanwhile, Bernstein expects quarterly revenue of approximately $1.5 billion, representing 13% sequential growth. The firm also forecasts prediction market revenue reaching $1.7 billion by 2028, exceeding its $1.6 billion crypto revenue projection.

Robinhood’s RLUSD integration also comes as Ripple expands the stablecoin’s reach across traditional financial institutions. The company recently expanded its partnership with BNY, adding XRP and RLUSD support to the bank’s digital asset custody platform.

BNY also plans to enable direct RLUSD minting and redemption while exploring tokenized trade finance on the XRP Ledger. The arrangement extends its existing role as the stablecoin’s primary reserve custodian, connecting custody services with institutional settlement.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.