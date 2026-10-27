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Coinbase Gives European Users 3 Days to Withdraw 14 Restricted Crypto Assets

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Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Coinbase has given EEA retail users until October 30 to withdraw 14 crypto assets restricted under MiCA.
  • Remaining balances will automatically convert into USDC or other supported assets at prevailing market rates.
  • Deposits made after the deadline will not be credited, and Coinbase cannot guarantee asset recovery.
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Coinbase has given European Economic Area retail customers three days to withdraw 14 restricted crypto assets before October 30. According to Coinbase’s updated guidance, remaining balances face automatic conversion as the exchange enforces European stablecoin rules.

Coinbase Sets October 30 Deadline for 14 Crypto Assets

The restricted assets include USDT, PYUSD, USD1, DAI, and PAXG, alongside nine other tokens on Coinbase’s European platform. There are also PAX, GUSD, GYEN, BUST, UST, RAI, MUSD, USDS and TGBP.

The exchange has already halted purchases, sales, and conversion of such in the EEA for impacted retail users. If they wish to keep their assets, customers must move them to supported external wallets prior to the deadline.

The restrictions cover tokens from several issuers, including Tether, PayPal, and Trump-linked World Liberty Financial. Similarly, another European platform, Revolut, also cut access to USDT after the MiCA July deadline.

Coinbase Will Automatically Convert Remaining Balances

“Any remaining impacted tokens will be converted to USDC at market rates on October 30, if applicable,” Coinbase said. If USDC is not available, the exchange will choose another supported cryptocurrency or currency to exchange for.

This process will happen one time only, and customers may experience a temporary drop in balances as Coinbase works through those. The exchange will then add the conversion to the account’s history and increase the balance of the newly converted assets.

The conversion will be in line with the market rates as of the time of the conversion and not the rates prior to the conversion deadline. However, the exchange also noted that the conversion may generate taxable events, based on local tax laws.

Rules Restrict Unsupported Stablecoins in Europe

Coinbase attributed the restrictions to Europe’s Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation, which sets authorization requirements for stablecoin issuers. The transition period ended July 1, 2026, and Coinbase said regulators did not extend the deadline.

Coinbase Luxembourg operates under MiCA authorization from Luxembourg’s financial regulator, allowing it to serve retail customers across the EEA. The exchange previously established its Luxembourg-based European hub as crypto firms prepared for the region’s licensing requirements.

Deposits of these 14 assets after October 30 will not appear in balances or qualify for automatic conversion. Coinbase said unsupported asset recovery may sometimes work, but returns depend on the token and network involved. The warning also covers deposits from external wallets, even when customers previously held those tokens on Coinbase.

The exchange will continue reviewing restricted assets and could restore support if their issuers meet MiCA requirements. However, any future change would not reverse conversions already completed after the October 30 deadline.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.