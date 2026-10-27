FOMC Meeting LIVE Updates Today Oct. 27: Will Kevin Warsh Announce Surprise Fed Rate Hike?
Hot Inflation Complicates Fed's Interest Rate Decision
Persistent U.S. inflation has complicated the Federal Reserve’s October policy decision, even as financial markets largely anticipate an unchanged benchmark rate. Recent inflation readings have exceeded expectations, raising questions about whether policymakers can ease their focus on rising prices. Officials have indicated that they want additional economic data before determining their next move.
Holding rates steady would give the central bank more time to assess price pressures, but it would not necessarily signal the end of monetary tightening. Investors will look for indications of how inflation could influence the Fed’s December decision.
How to Watch the FOMC Meeting Live on October 28
The Federal Reserve will announce its October interest rate decision on Wednesday, October 28, following its two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The policy statement is scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern Time, followed by Chair Kevin Warsh’s press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Viewers in India can follow the announcement at 11:30 p.m. IST on October 28, with the press conference beginning at midnight on October 29. Both events can be watched through the Federal Reserve’s official website, which provides live video coverage.
Fed Could Deliver Hawkish Pause as Inflation Remains Elevated
The Federal Reserve could leave interest rates unchanged this week while warning that additional tightening remains possible. Former Fed Vice Chair Alan Blinder expects a hawkish pause, arguing that policymakers should communicate their readiness to raise borrowing costs again if inflation persists.
He believes officials should signal that another increase remains an option for the next meeting. Such messaging would allow the central bank to assess incoming economic data without immediately adjusting rates. Investors will watch Wednesday’s announcement for clues about whether the Fed intends to maintain pressure on inflation.
Fed Meeting Begins as Traders Bet on Rate Pause
The Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting on October 27, with investors anticipating its next interest rate decision amid persistent inflation. Markets expect policymakers to maintain the benchmark rate between 3.75% and 4% following September’s 25-basis-point increase. According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, traders see approximately a 90% probability of no change this month.
However, attention is already shifting toward December, when another rate hike appears increasingly likely. The upcoming announcement and Chair Kevin Warsh’s remarks could impact expectations for the central bank’s next policy move.