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Home / Crypto News / FOMC Meeting LIVE Updates Today Oct. 27: Will Kevin Warsh Announce Surprise Fed Rate Hike?
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FOMC Meeting LIVE Updates Today Oct. 27: Will Kevin Warsh Announce Surprise Fed Rate Hike?

FOMC Meeting LIVE Updates Today Oct. 27: Will Kevin Warsh Announce Surprise Fed Rate Hike?
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Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
News Writer & Journalist
Published 2 hours ago
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

FOMC Meeting LIVE Updates Today October 27: The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has kicked off its two-day policy meeting on October 27. Now, investors are looking at the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision amid persistent inflation concerns.

Markets widely expect the central bank to keep interest rates unchanged, although officials could signal further tightening if inflation remains elevated. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s press conference on Wednesday will be crucial for understanding the policy outlook. The decision could influence the US dollar, Treasury yields, stock markets, and cryptocurrency prices.

Hence, stay tuned with CoinGape’s live blog on FOMC updates to know more about the latest developments.

04:30:00 PM UTC, 27 October 2026

Hot Inflation Complicates Fed's Interest Rate Decision

PCE Inflation

 

Persistent U.S. inflation has complicated the Federal Reserve’s October policy decision, even as financial markets largely anticipate an unchanged benchmark rate. Recent inflation readings have exceeded expectations, raising questions about whether policymakers can ease their focus on rising prices. Officials have indicated that they want additional economic data before determining their next move.

 

Holding rates steady would give the central bank more time to assess price pressures, but it would not necessarily signal the end of monetary tightening. Investors will look for indications of how inflation could influence the Fed’s December decision.

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04:15:00 PM UTC, 27 October 2026

How to Watch the FOMC Meeting Live on October 28

When Is the Next FOMC Meeting? Full 2026 Schedule

 

The Federal Reserve will announce its October interest rate decision on Wednesday, October 28, following its two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The policy statement is scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern Time, followed by Chair Kevin Warsh’s press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

 

Viewers in India can follow the announcement at 11:30 p.m. IST on October 28, with the press conference beginning at midnight on October 29. Both events can be watched through the Federal Reserve’s official website, which provides live video coverage.

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04:10:00 PM UTC, 27 October 2026

Fed Could Deliver Hawkish Pause as Inflation Remains Elevated

an image to represent the FOMC meeting

 

The Federal Reserve could leave interest rates unchanged this week while warning that additional tightening remains possible. Former Fed Vice Chair Alan Blinder expects a hawkish pause, arguing that policymakers should communicate their readiness to raise borrowing costs again if inflation persists.

 

He believes officials should signal that another increase remains an option for the next meeting. Such messaging would allow the central bank to assess incoming economic data without immediately adjusting rates. Investors will watch Wednesday’s announcement for clues about whether the Fed intends to maintain pressure on inflation.

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04:05:00 PM UTC, 27 October 2026

Fed Meeting Begins as Traders Bet on Rate Pause

Fomc meeting

 

The Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting on October 27, with investors anticipating its next interest rate decision amid persistent inflation. Markets expect policymakers to maintain the benchmark rate between 3.75% and 4% following September’s 25-basis-point increase. According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, traders see approximately a 90% probability of no change this month.

 

FOMC meeting October 2026 decision odds. Source: CME FedWatch tool

 

However, attention is already shifting toward December, when another rate hike appears increasingly likely. The upcoming announcement and Chair Kevin Warsh’s remarks could impact expectations for the central bank’s next policy move.

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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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